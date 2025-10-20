Marvin Winans’ Net Worth Revealed After He Scoffed at His Church Members’ Donation The pastor went viral for telling the member he asked the congregation to give "$1,000 plus $1,000." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 20 2025, 5:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marvin_lwinans

Singer and preacher Pastor Marvin Winans is a member of one of the most notable families in gospel music: The Winans. The chart-topping family used their notoriety to spread music, and later ministry, to the world. After decades of singing, Marvin branched out and created his place of worship, Perfecting Church, in the family's hometown of Detroit, Mich.

Marvin's church sparked controversy in October 2025 when a video obtained by Baller Alert captured him scolding one of his members, Roberta McCoy, for offering the church $1,000 plus an additional $235, totaling $1,235. The pastor told her that her contribution wasn't enough, stating he asked the congregation to give "$1,000 plus $1,000" if they had it, which McCoy mentioned she didn't. The request from Marvin to his church members piqued interest into his own pockets, including his net worth. Here's a look at his finances.

What is Marvin Winans' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marvin's net worth is estimated at $5 million. His impressive net worth stems from his musical prominence, which began when he and his brothers formed their gospel singing group, The Testimonial Singers. According to the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the group changed its name to The Winans after they were discovered by gospel artist Andraé Crouch, who signed them to Light Records in the early '80s. In 1981, The Winans debuted their first record, Introducing The Winans.

Throughout the '80s and '90s, The Winans became successful by sticking to their gospel roots while also being unafraid to delve into the R&B genre, which eventually put them on Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Anita Baker and Michael McDonald's radar. Quincy Jones even signed the group to his label, Qwest Studios, in the early '90s. Marvin's work with The Winans earned him a Grammy in 1985 for Best Male Soul Gospel Performance for the song "Bring Back the Days of Yea and Nay."

Marvin Winans Grammy-winning Gospel singer, Pastor Net worth: $5 million Marvin Winans is a pastor and gospel artist. He is also a member of the renowned Winans Family and founded The Winans with his brothers Ronald, his twin Carvin, and Michael Winans. Marvin is also the Founder and Senior Pastor of Perfecting Church in Detroit, Mich. and Toledo, Ohio. Birth name: Marvin Lawrence Winans Sr. Birthplace: Detroit, Mich. Birthdate: March 5, 1958 Father: David Glenn Winans Sr., Mother: Delores Winans (née Ransom) Marriages: Viviane "Vickie" Winans, (née Bowman) (m. 1979; d. 1995); Dr. Daneen Carter (m. 2022) Children: 2

In 2007, he debuted his first solo album in 2007. The album nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album. Additionally, according to Marvin's IMDb, he lent his acting chops to the big and small screen with roles in Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself and House of Payne. Marvin also continued developing his status as a pastor and eventually created Perfecting Church in tandem with his music career.

Marvin Winans started his church, Perfecting Church, in a basement.

Marvin's musical fame is one of the many ways he's made his legacy in the church last. According to Perfecting Church's website, plans for the church started with a "prophetic vision" given to him that said, “They are coming to you.” Marvin's church had humble beginnings, with him spending the early years preaching in a Detroit, Mich. basement. However, he stayed the course and introduced the first Perfecting Church building in 1989.