‘American Idol’ Taps Cece Winans, Jelly Roll and More for Its First-Ever Easter Special

The show's first Easter celebration also includes special performances by 'American Idol's' Season 23 judges.

Published April 14 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET

(l-r): CeCe Winans and Jelly Roll
When American Idol debuted in the early 2000s, it filled a void left by the cancellation of shows like Star Search and Showtime at the Apollo. However, the show that introduced music lovers to winners like Fantasia and Kelly Clarkson and its first-ever artist in residence, Jelly Roll, has seen many ebbs and flows.

Although the music competition doesn't have the same pull as it once did when fans used all of their daytime minutes to vote for their favorite contestant, American Idol hasn't stopped reinventing itself. In April 2025, the series announced its plans for its first-ever Easter special featuring some of gospel music's greats.

Here's everything to know about the American Idol Easter special.

(l-r): 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest with judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan
Cece Winans, Brandon Lake, and several 'American Idol' alumni were tapped for the Easter special.

American Idol is known for celebrating music of all genres, as expressed in the talent and challenges it chooses. But on Sunday, April 20, 2025, aka Easter, the "Songs of Faith" show will solely focus on the gospel. Some of the genre's most recognizable names will lead the charge while singing alongside the show's past contestants.

According to the Gospel Music Association's website, CeCe Winans graced the stage for the second year in a row. Her 2024 performance wowed fans so much that she was asked to grace the stage with some of her Grammy-winning gospel hits. The 1/2 of Bebe and Cece expressed her excitement for the opportunity on Instagram several weeks ahead of the event.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: CeCe Winans returns to perform on @AmericanIdol for their 'Songs of Faith' episode on Easter Sunday!" the Instagram post read underneath a photo of CeCe. "More details coming, stay tuned."

While many gospel lovers will enjoy seeing CeCe on their TV screens, she won't be alone. Contemporary Christian Musician Brandon Lake also agreed to perform at the event. Jelly Roll will join CeCe and Brandon. Jelly Roll and Brandon team up again in the special to perform their collaborative song, "Hard Fought Halllelujah.'

Other artists tapped for the event include another American Idol alum, Roman Collins, and The Brown Four.

American Idol fans recall seeing Roman and CeCe Winans share the stage for the first time on American Idol in Season 22. They have since remained in touch, as CeCe invited him to join her on her Christmas tour in December 2024.

"I just finished my VERY first tour and every date was completely sold out with the one and only @cecewinans who showed so much love, support, and grace," Roman said at the time. "Words can’t express how thankful I am, Pastor. Thank you for trusting me."

'American Idol's' judges also agreed to lend their voices to the "Songs of Faith" special.

The "Songs of Faith" Easter event didn't stop at enlisting gospel artists. The special also requested that the show's Season 23 judges, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, expand outside of the music for which fans know them.

In addition to the star-studded guest lineup, the judges will each step away from the judging panel to perform songs that reflect their personal faith and musical roots. And while Lionel, Carrie, and Luke rose to fame as R&B and country artists, respectively, none of them are strangers to gospel music. Carrie even has a gospel album, My Savior, which she released in 2021.

Catch new episodes of American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

