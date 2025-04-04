These ‘American Idol’ Winners Are Some of the Most Successful in the Show’s History Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have done well for themselves. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 4 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega Carrie Underwood performing on stage.

American Idol's massive popularity hinges on a premise that almost anyone can relate to: the big break. But how folks approach that life-changing opportunity to share their talent makes all the difference.

Every season of the show has culminated in an ultimate winner for each season, but some have managed to capitalize on their exposure more than others. Here are the most successful American Idol winners the series has produced.

Who are the most successful 'American Idol' winners?

Before delving into the careers of contestants who've managed to establish fruitful careers for themselves, it should be mentioned that perhaps the biggest winner of American Idol — at least when it comes to profits — is longtime host Simon Cowell. Distractify has previously reported on Simon Cowell's net worth, which stands at a purported $600 million. Furthermore, the critical and oftentimes blunt and downright ornery British TV personality is said to earn around $8 million for every season of American Idol that he participates in.

Kelly Clarkson

Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson performing on stage.

American Idol's first ever winner has also managed to forge quite the livelihood for herself. Clarkson's performance of "A Moment Like This" helped to earn her the top spot on the series, and she was able to transform her reality TV fame into a lucrative enterprise. She has her own long-running talk show and secured three separate No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 chart. Currently, she's sitting on a $40 million net worth, but some outlets report that it's even higher.

Carrie Underwood

Equally as recognizable as Kelly Clarkson is Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood. She is said to have an even higher net worth than Clarkson according to Celebrity Net Worth at a whopping $120 million. Furthermore, she's become a fixture of the country music scene. Additionally, she's logged 22 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Music chart, which is no small feat considering the massive fan base the genre carries.

Jordin Sparks

Even if you don't immediately recognize Jordin Sparks's name, you've probably heard her music. The Season 6 winner holds the distinction of having the highest-selling single of any other Idol participant. Her track, "No Air" moved over 10.2 million units in America alone. It also hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Additionally, two of Jordin's albums reached top 10 status, and she's taken her talents to Broadway, performing in In The Heights and Waitress. Not to mention she co-wrote the track that helped pave the way for Ariana Grande's career. She purportedly has a net worth of $8 million.

Scotty McCreery

American Idol devotees will probably remember Season 10's finale as a close call, with Scotty narrowly coming out on top over Phillip Phillips. The country singer managed to captivate listeners after his win, going on to issue a certified platinum debut album shortly after coming in first place in 2011. What's even more impressive is that his debut album managed to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, and he did it without the backing of a record label. Celebrity Net Worth lists McCreery's net worth at $4 million.

Phillip Phillips

While Phillips would ultimately come in second place behind McCreery, he came back the following season to take home the top prize in Season 11. He'd go on to create the best-selling coronation song of all time according to Billboard, and his first two albums charted at No. 4 and No. 7, respectively. He's opened for John Mayer and has enjoyed nominations at recognizable distinction ceremonies such as the American Music and Billboard Music Awards. It's reported that he currently enjoys a net worth of $1.5 million.

Ruben Studdard

After the smash success of American Idol's first season, fans were excited to see the contestants for ABC's follow-up competition. Studdard ended up earning the top prize, and his debut single, "Sorry 2004" became a top 10 hit, as did "Flying Without Wings." His first album, "Soulful" charted on the Billboard 200, as did his subsequent five albums after that.

He primarily produces Gospel and R&B tracks and performed on Broadway with Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken and the two remain friends until this day. They even performed on Season 11 of The Masked Singer together. His net worth is projected to be between $1.5 and $3 million.

David Cook

Like Ruben, David Cook also took to Broadway in 2018 in a production of Kinky Boots. He took home first place in the show's seventh season in 2008, and put out three albums and three EPs, the majority of which didn't breach Billboard's 200 chart. However, his 2008 album did hit No. 2 on the Top Rock list. Celebrity Net Worth says he's got around $2 million.

Taylor Hicks

Hicks was pinned as an underdog in the American Idol competition from the moment Simon Cowell addressed the elephant in the room after he performed for judges. Despite having a pristine voice, the Brit referenced his appearance, stating that he didn't necessarily look like a pop star. The grey-haired crooner had a built-in narrative for the season and one that culminated in him winning it all.

He landed a national Ford commercial, and his coronation song "Do I Make You Proud" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. His freshman album also hit No. 2 on Billboard's charts in 2006, and he was the first ever Idol winner to take up residency in Las Vegas.

Nick Fradiani

The Season 14 winner reportedly has a $1 million net worth. After hitting the Billboard 200 chart as a solo artist, he rejoined Beach Avenue, the band that competed on America's Got Talent in 2014, a year prior to his Idol victory. In 2022, Fradiani added his name to the list of Idol winners who performed on Broadway in the play A Beautiful Noise.

Chayce Beckham

Beckham made history after his Season 19 victory as being the only American Idol winner to pen an original song entirely credited to him. Moreover, the song was also the first track that was written by a single person to hit the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Taylor Swift's 2012 "Ours." The track also hit No. 45 on the Hot 100.

Caleb Johnson

Since winning American Idol in 2014, Johnson doesn't seem too concerned with chasing mainstream acceptance or success. That's not to say he didn't enjoy the benefits of the popularity that comes with taking home first place on the show, however. His debut album, "Testify" hit No. 24 on the Billboard 200, despite not charting on the Hot 100.

Since then, he hasn't released any solo ventures, but he has more recently performed with the Ramblin' Saints, with whom he released an album in 2021. In 2023, he began touring with Meatloaf's backing band. Celebrity Birthdays writes that Johnson's estimated net worth is $1 million.

Fantasia Barrino

Source: YouTube | @HBO

The R&B singer took home American Idol's top prize in 2004 for the show's third season, and the popularity she earned while performing on the program directly translated to airplay and record sales. Her debut single appeared at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and her album would go on to become certified platinum. She also had a starring role in HBO's The Color Purple 2023 musical.

