Baylee Littrell, Son of Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell, Impresses Judges on 'American Idol' Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, has auditioned for Season 23 of 'American Idol.' By Allison DeGrushe Published March 17 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET

Over the years, several nepo babies have taken the American Idol stage. From '80s pop star Brenda K. Starr's daughter, Gianna Isabella, and former NFL player Phillippi Sparks' daughter, Jordin Sparks (who, no big deal, won Season 6), the show has seen its fair share of second-generation talent.

Now, in Season 23, another contestant with famous parents is joining the mix! Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, has stepped up to audition, keeping the family's musical legacy alive. Here's everything you need to know, including if he's moving on in the competition.

Brian Littrell's son auditions for Season 23 of 'American Idol.'

During the Sunday, March 9 episode of American Idol, Baylee Littrell auditions for a spot in Season 23. The 22-year-old country singer decides to sing an original song titled "Waiting on Myself to Die," which touches on themes of struggle and perseverance.

Following his performance, the three judges — Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie — offer words of encouragement, praising Baylee's vulnerability and talent. They then invite him to bring his famous father, Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, onto the stage. In a touching moment, Baylee and Brian sing the chorus of Baylee's song together, showcasing their shared musical bond.

Brian, visibly emotional throughout the audition, soon expresses his overwhelming pride in his son. He said he's "super proud" of his son, who's "obviously grown up in the business and he's cut out for it." Baylee also reflects on the impact his father has had on his musical journey, crediting him as both his inspiration and a source of his talent.

"I believe I get my voice from my dad, and hopefully I can do him justice today," he says. "I guess you can say music runs in our family." Baylee then jokes, "Dance moves-wise, that's the one thing genetically that did not pass down." Baylee adds, "Following in my dad's footsteps is scary, because his career, to me, is one of the most extraordinary in music history. No one can ever compare."

The audition ends on a high note when Baylee receives a golden ticket to Hollywood, securing his place in the next round of the competition. Seeing his son's success brings Brian to tears as he beams with pride. "I'm gonna cry," Brian says. "I'm crying."

Baylee Littrell opened for the Backstreet Boys when he was younger.

During his successful audition, Baylee Littrell also opens up about a pivotal moment from his childhood — getting the opportunity to open for the Backstreet Boys on tour! The experience left a lasting impression on him and clearly played a major role in shaping his passion for music.

"I remember being 8 or 9 years old and they sold out this huge arena and I got to open up for them," Baylee explains. "I just had my two little songs, and I came off stage, and when the guys went on the screams and the lights went down. I was just mesmerized. I thought, 'Oh, my gosh. What is this.'"