Brian Littrell's Son, Baylee Littrell, Is a Musician Just Like His Father
By Chris Barilla Apr. 26 2023, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET

Thanks to his award-winning work as a member of the Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell solidified himself as a part of pop music history. After showing the world his talents in that regard, Brian ventured off into solo work and began experimenting in the world of contemporary Christian music, releasing a 2005 album called "Welcome Home."

Meanwhile, Brian's son, Baylee Littrell, has stepped up into the family music spotlight for a new generation. With that being said, what do we know about Brian's only child?

Brian Littrell's work in the world of music influenced his son, Baylee Littrell.

It goes without saying that when you're born into pop music royalty, it's bound to affect on your upbringing. Baylee was born on Nov. 26, 2002, to Brian and model-actress Leighanne Wallace. On top of that, his father's cousin Kevin Richardson is also a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Baylee's love for music blossomed in the first grade after he attended band and theater camps, as he told ET in 2018. At around 7 or 8 years old, he started writing his own songs; he even got to sing as an opening act on his dad's tour when he was 10. By the time he was 13, Baylee's family relocated to New York City so he could pursue work on Broadway. He played identical twins Ben and Lisa in the musical Disaster!.

When his stint on Broadway was done, he told his parents that he wanted to pursue a career in country music. By 2019, Baylee was touring with Chris Lane as well as the Backstreet Boys and released his debut album, "770-Country," via BriLeigh Records. Baylee's second music offering came in September 2022 when he released his first EP, "EP Vol. One."