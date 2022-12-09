Allegations Raised Against Nick Carter Put His Future With the Backstreet Boys in Jeopardy

According to Variety, Shannon "Shay" Ruth is pursuing a sexual battery lawsuit against the singer, accusing him of raping her and infecting her with HPV when she was 17. She claims that the instance took place after a 2001 Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Wa.

The reveal was made at a press conference in Los Angeles where Shannon identified herself as autistic as well as shared that she battles cerebral palsy.