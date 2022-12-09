Nick Carter Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Raping a 17-Year-Old Girl After a 2001 Concert
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is facing serious allegations after a lawsuit was filed against him on Dec. 8, 2022. The lawsuit, which was filed in Clark County, Nev., alleges that Carter raped the plaintiff after a concert in Washington state in 2001 when she was 17 years old.
The lawsuit further alleges that Carter gave the woman HPV, and said that she would go to jail if she told anyone what happened. Keep reading for more details on the allegations that Carter is facing.
What are the allegations against Nick Carter?
While the overview of this case is horrific in its own right, the details are even more shocking. The lawsuit alleges that Carter used an offensive slur to describe the woman, who has been diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy, and also said that no one would believe her.
"He also said he’d turn people against me because he’s Nick Carter and he would wreck my life," the woman is quoted as saying.
In a statement, Michael Holtz, Carter's lawyer, said that the claims made in the lawsuit were "legally meritless" and "entirely untrue."
He added that the plaintiff has been "manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time."
"No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there's nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."
The lawsuit breaks down all of the allegations against Carter.
The lawsuit alleges that Carter invited the woman onto the group's tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Wash., in February 2001. Once they were on the bus, Carter gave the woman what she believes was an alcoholic drink, and forced her to perform oral sex on him in the bathroom. The suit also alleges that Carter demanded that she stop crying as she perform the act.
The suit further alleges that Carter raped her a second time at the back of the tour bus while she begged him to stop. She was a virgin at the time, according to the suit.
The woman was afraid to report the incident because of the threats that Carter made, and the suit claims that she struggled with depression and self-harm in the years following the incident. The lawsuit is seeking more than $30,000 in punitive and compensatory damages.
“I am getting better and I am ready to seek justice," she said in a news release that was coupled with the lawsuit.
ABC was set to release a new holiday special featuring The Backstreet Boys on Dec. 14, but has announced that the special has been pulled from their schedule because of the lawsuit. The network will now air comedy reruns instead.
The allegations against Carter are obviously quite serious, and will likely forever change the way he's publicly perceived. It isn't clear when the case is set to be heard before a judge, or whether the two sides will ultimately decide to settle the proceeding outside of court.