Brendon Urie Has Been Happily Married to His Wife, Sarah, Since 2013 By Chris Barilla Jan. 24 2023, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

If you're a fan of Panic! At The Disco, then it's more likely than not that you're familiar with the group's biggest star: Brendon Urie. Over the last two decades, Brendon's face has been synonymous with the hit act and has contributed to some of the group's biggest hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and "Folkin' Around."

For however many fans may know Brendon thanks to his music talent, many may not be as familiar with the details surrounding his personal life. So, who exactly is Brendon Urie's wife? He just made a big announcement about their relationship and his future.

Who is Brendon Urie's wife?

It has been quite a long time since Brendon was single, and that's thanks to his marriage to Sarah Urie. Brendon spoke about how the two met in the past, and it's actually quite a heartwarming story. Apparently, Sarah attended a Panic! At The Disco concert with a friend who knew the band, but at the time she was in a relationship with someone else.

That didn't stop Brendon from being smitten, though. He proclaimed that Sarah was the "most gorgeous creature" he had ever seen and decided to try to get to know her. However, upon discovering that she was in a relationship at the time, the two went their separate ways. Fast-forward to months later and Hayley Williams of Paramore, a friend of Sarah's, brought her to another Panic! show. At that time, Sarah was finally single and ready to mingle with the critically-lauded musician.

Brendon and Sarah eventually tied the knot in 2013 and the rest was history. Taking a look at Sarah's Instagram reveals that she's a self-employed makeup artist who frequently posts photos with Brendon, her family, and her friends.

What is Brendon Urie's wife's due date? The musician revealed that he and Sarah are expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram on Jan. 24, 2023, Brendon revealed both disheartening and happy news. To lead off, the star shared with fans that "Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon," but he did not note what Sarah's actual due date is. However, that joyous reveal quickly pivoted to some sad news as Brendon added that the news of his child coming means that Panic! At The Disco is officially coming to an end.