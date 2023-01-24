Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Panic! at the Disco Breaks Up: "A Journey Must End for a New One to Begin" By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 24 2023, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

It's official — Panic! at the Disco is breaking up. On Jan. 24, 2023, frontman Brendon Urie shocked the music industry when he announced that after a nearly two-decade run, Panic! at the Disco would disband following the conclusion of their Viva Las Vengeance Tour.

So, what happened? Why did the band break up? Keep reading for all the known details about Panic! at the Disco's split.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco

Why did Panic! at the Disco break up?

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Panic! at the Disco lead singer revealed he and his wife Sarah are expecting their first child together. As a result, Brendon explained that the band would come to an end after one "hell of a journey."

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard ... Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" he shared. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

Brendon added, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more."

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us," the singer stated. "Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the U.K. for one last run together."

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing," Brendon concluded. While many fans shared their disappointment over the band's break up, others can't help but wonder if Panic! at the Disco will ever get back together. So, will the group be back sometime in the near future?

So, will Panic! at the Disco be back?

As most of us know, several fan-favorite punk rock bands are either getting back together or returning after lengthy hiatuses, including Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Blink-182 with Tom Delonge. With that said, could we eventually see Panic! at the Disco get back together and return to its roots?

I know panic at the disco got rough but I wanted to see them just for the nostalgia of it.. I'm sure in the future they'll get back together tho.. hopefully lol — brianna ❄️ (@_briannaminc_) January 24, 2023