Popular Metalcore Band Every Time I Die Announces Their Split

Popular Metalcore Band Every Time I Die Announces Their SplitBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 18 2022, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
Trouble is brewing with the band Every Time I Die. The metalcore outfit that rose to fame with albums like "Gutter Phenomenon" and "New Junk Aesthetic" seems to be headed for a heavily-publicized split. On Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, Andy Williams, Jordan Buckley, Steve Micciche, and Clayton "Goose" Holyoak confirmed via a statement that their last show with Every Time I Die took place on Dec. 11, 2021. What's going on? Did Every Time I Die break up for good? If so, why?
Every Time I Die seems to be heading for an ugly breakup. What has happened so far?
As a new statement circulating on Twitter suggests, four out of the five Every Time I Die members have decided to leave the band. As Andy, Jordan, Steve, and Clayton wrote, they had hoped to work toward a mutually agreed-upon legal statement explaining what went down behind the scenes. As they claim, Keith Buckley, the fifth member of Every Time I Die, tried to counter the statement with one ostensibly befitting his agenda.
"Andy, Jordan, Steve, and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec. 11, 2021," they wrote. "While we hoped to come to an agreed-upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one."
"There has been no direct communication with Keith because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself," they added. "Every Time I Die was these five members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing with a new singer."
"Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any and all ways," they added. "While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you will always be cherished."
Keith Buckley went on a break to focus on his mental health in 2021.
A previous rumor held that four-fifths of Every Time I Die was in talks with potential new singers. The band canceled the last three dates of the U.S. leg of their tour after Keith announced he would be taking a break from music to focus on his mental health.
On Jan. 18, 2022, Keith tweeted a scan of a letter the former members of Every Time I Die sent him. The letter urges Keith to "immediately cease and desist from making any statements, whether written or oral or directly or indirectly (including on social media or otherwise), that defame, disparage, or in any way criticize the professional name, prestige, image, reputation, practices, or conduct of the Band or the Represented Members."
What's more, the letter calls on Keith to immediately stop using "the Band name, logo, or other intellectual property." Every Time I Die released "Radical," their ninth studio album on Oct. 22, 2021. At this stage, it's uncertain what will happen next.