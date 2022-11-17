Jordin Sparks's Dating History: Love Really Was a Battlefield Before She Met Her Husband

It seems like such a simple time now, and it's unclear if the particular magic of those early AI seasons can ever be replicated. But thankfully we can still enjoy seeing the stars who came out of the show as household names — like Jordin Sparks.

Jordin became the youngest winner in AI history when she won the competition back in 2007 at age 17. Now, fast-forward more than a decade and the singer is a happily married mom with a string of hits behind her. Let's take a look back at the "Battlefield" singer's relationships along the way to her happily-ever-after.