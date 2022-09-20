It Was Love at First Sight For Jordin Sparks When She Met Her Now-Husband, Dana Isaiah

The public first got to know Jordin Sparks when she competed on (and won) American Idol Season 6 at the age of 17. Following her historic 2007 victory — she was the youngest person to ever win the show at the time — Jordin released top pop hits like "No Air" and "Tattoo," and she went on to appear on Broadway, and to star in movies like Sparkle.

A year after she donned her dancing shoes (and an identity-hiding costume) to compete on the first season of The Masked Dancer, Jordin is back on the stage to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.