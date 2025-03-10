Where Is ‘American Idol’ Filmed? All About the Location of the Hit Series ‘American Idol’ is one of the most popular and longest-running competition reality shows in all of television. By Danielle Jennings Published March 10 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: ABC

American Idol is one of the most popular and longest-running competition reality shows in all of television, but even as fans have watched every season on the journey with the aspiring stars, there may still be some things they don’t know about the show.

American Idol has made the lives of hundreds of singers and musicians come true since it premiered back in 2002. While some of the winners have gone on to have successful careers (Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood), there have been others who never won but are also right atop the Hollywood A-list, such as EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.

Source: Mega

Where is 'American Idol' filmed?

Part of the appeal of American Idol is that it travels around the country during its audition process to find the best and most talented contestants, but the show itself is filmed in a Hollywood location. Hollywood Week of American Idol is filmed in Los Angeles at Red Studios Hollywood, which is where the contestants get their first test of the professional music industry.

After Hollywood week is over, the remainder of the live shows are filmed at CBS Television Studios, which is known for its multiple soundstages and high-tech filming equipment.

Source: Mega

Who are the judges for Season 23?

Following the departure of show judge Katy Perry, who initially joined the show in 2018, Season 4 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood was announced as her replacement beginning with Season 23. Carrie joins legendary artists Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. “This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful, multi-Grammy Award-winning career,” Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said.

“As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television. This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades,” he said.

Carrie shared her own excitement at returning to her roots. In August 2024, she took to social media, writing “20 years ago I auditioned for the judges of @americanidol and today I am now one of those judges searching for someone who wants to BE AN IDOL! It all starts with an audition.”

When did Season 23 premiere?

The 23rd season of American Idol premiered on March 2 on ABC. Auditions for the current season took place last year between Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, according to ABC. The first episode of the season aired directly after the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony, as both programs share the network home of ABC.