'American Idol' Contestant Doug Kiker Died Unexpectedly at Age 32 — Here's What Happened Doug gained the moniker "The Singing Garbage Man" after appearing on 'American Idol' Season 18.

The long-running singing competition American Idol has introduced its fandom to many memorable contestants. Some have become EGOT winners, headliners of sold-out shows, and even became American Idol judges themselves. And while not everyone who enters American Idol turns out to be the next J-Hud, some competitors are so charming and determined that you have no choice but to root for them.

Doug Kiker, a garbage man, auditioned for American Idol during Season 18. His audition sent former judge Katy Perry to tears. While he didn't win that season, he remained on many fans' minds, who were saddened to learn of his tragic circumstances.

What happened to Doug Kiker?

In March 2025, TMZ was the first to confirm Doug died on Monday, March 10. The singer, later dubbed The Singing Garbage Man by his fans, was 32 years old. At this time, Doug's cause of death is unknown, though his family has said it was "unexpected." Several of the Alabama native's loved ones, including his ex-fiance and the mother of his children, Valerie Cook, expressed their grief publicly. Valerie told TMZ she "hates" that her children have lost their father.

Doug's mother, Joyce, and his brother, William, also confirmed his death on Facebook. In his brother's post, he said he was grateful his "baby brother" was "finally at peace." William's sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, also reflected on his "big smile" and what an "amazing person" he was. Evans further shared on Facebook that the family created a GoFundMe page asking for assistance to bring him home and have his funeral in Alabama, explaining his unexpected death happened in Denver, Colo.

"This was completely unexpected we are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colo. and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves," Angela wrote on Facebook. "Anything is greatly appreciated thank you for all the calls messages sorry to anyone we haven't gotten back to you, please bear with us charge it to our mind not our hearts."

Doug Kiker earned the nickname "The Singing Garbage Man" on 'American Idol.'

Doug's death shocked American Idol fans who remembered seeing his raw talent on the show. As news of his death circulated, many expressed their grief for the loss of his life and talent on social media. "Oh no, I remember him, what a wonderful singer," one commenter wrote. "Condolences to his family." "Omg! I loved his voice," another shared.

Doug auditioned for American Idol with admittedly no professional music training. He told judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan that he auditioned to set an example for his daughter: "If you try and put your mind to it, there's nothing you can't do."

