Gospel Artist Vanessa Brown Knowles of The Brown Singers Died at Age 63 — What Happened? By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 30 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET

Singer Vanessa Brown Knowles left a pivotal mark on the gospel music industry. As a member of the renowned gospel quartet, The Brown Singers, she delivered inspirational sounds on songs like "Work On Me," "Jesus Is On the Main Line," and "Never Really Know." Together, the group won several Stellar Gospel Music Awards, including two in 2024 for their album Live in Memphis 2 for Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Quartet of the Year.

Sadly, The Brown Singers are mourning Vanessa's loss, as she tragically passed away on Sept. 28, 2025, at 63 years old. Here's everything we know about what happened to the music legend.

What happened to Vanessa Brown Knowles?

According to Soap Central, she was struck by a driver named Richard Holden of Louisiana. Holden was inattentive to the slow-moving traffic on I-55, causing his tractor-trailer to rear-end a Toyota Camry, which then collided with another vehicle. Eight vehicles were involved in the accident, with three people, including Vanessa, being killed. Five other people from the accident were also injured.

What was Vanessa Brown Knowles' cause of death?

Vanessa's official cause of death was due to the injuries sustained in the car accident. The news of Vanessa's death was confirmed by her daughter, Lisa Knowles-Smith. Lisa took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, and confirmed her mother's death in an Instagram post filled with photos of her mother with the title, "It is with deep sorrow we announce the transition of Vanessa Brown Knowles, from labor to reward."

"With deep sadness, I share this," Lisa captioned the post. "I’ve seen the texts and calls, and we truly appreciate every message of love and support. Please continue to keep our family lifted in prayer during this difficult time."

Vanessa Brown Knowles faced health challenges before her death.

Vanessa's untimely death came after she bravely endured health battles during her career. In 2002, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and feared it would cut her life short. According to her website, at the time of her diagnosis, she was also worried she might suffer the same fate as one of her former members from The Brown Singers, stating the group's "faith was tested" in 2001 when one of the members passed away from cervical cancer. Vanessa was also raising her teenage children as a single mother at the time of her diagnosis.

"It was a blow that took its toll on her family and the group, especially after losing someone they loved," the website stated. "She managed to maintain her responsibilities while undergoing 6 months of chemotherapy and 34 treatments of radiation. It was during this time that the gospel quartet community, along with a few other amazing individuals, stepped up to help her financially."

Amid her diagnosis, Vanessa wrote a book about her breast cancer battle titled, Breast Cancer and Me: Dealing With Your State of Mind, to help others navigating the disease. "It starts in your mind," the book's description read. "This book will help you build resilience and strength, so you can conquer anything that comes your way. Order your copy and start your journey to a happier, healthier life."