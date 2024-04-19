Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Mandisa Was on One of the Most Successful Seasons of 'American Idol' Ever — She Passed Away in 2024 Mandisa finished in the Top 10 of one of the most successful seasons of 'American Idol'. Unfortunately, she passed away. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 19 2024, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. When it comes to rising from the ashes, Mandisa Lynn Hundley — better known as simply Mandisa — did so gracefully throughout her music career. She was a popular gospel singer known for her contemporary Christian songs. After being overtly mocked for her weight by the infamous Simon Cowell on American Idol back in 2005, she came back stronger than ever and even got the chance to compete on the show. Soon after, she made a legacy of her own and was able to perform with some of the greats like Gladys Knight.

Mandisa had a wildly successful career, having won a Grammy Award back in 2014 between having gotten several nominations for prestigious music awards. However, she would later deal with extreme bouts of depression later on in life and was open about her struggles with her emotional health. Unfortunately, her struggles came to a tragic end in 2024. What exactly happened in Mandisa in the years following her last album?

Source: Getty Images Mandisa performing at The Grand Ole Opry House

Gospel singer Mandisa passed away in 2024.

On April 14, 2024, it was reported that Mandisa had died. Her body was found in her home in Nashville, Tenn. According to a report by K-LOVE, which first reported the news, the cause of death is currently unknown. She was originally a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers in Nashville before appearing on Idol. After she competed, she would go on to release several successful albums and garner numerous accolades in the process.

However, the singer was open about the emotional turmoil she'd faced in her later years. In 2013, she'd lost a close friend to breast cancer, leading her to major bouts with depression and suicidal thoughts. After a hiatus from her work, she returned with a new album in 2017 called Out of the Dark. It was around this time that she made many of her struggles public. She would later release several new songs in 2018, 2020, and 2021 before ultimately passing away.

K-LOVE mourned her loss in a statement. As part of it, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer David Pierce stated, "Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart." He continues, "Mandisa struggled and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now."

