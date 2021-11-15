Chris Daughtry and Wife Deanna Mourn the Loss of Their 25-Year-Old Daughter Hannah

Chris told People in 2019 that once he did find fame, the huge changes in his life weren't good for their relationship. He was on tour and away from their family for months at a time. He admits to cheating on Deanna. He told the outlet: "I look back and I had no idea who I was."

In the end, they worked on their relationship and decided to stay together. "I knew it didn’t really have anything to do with me,” she said. “It never does."