Was ‘The Bold Type’ Star Katie Stevens a Contestant on 'American Idol'?

For the last four seasons on Freeform's The Bold Type , viewers saw actress Katie Stevens portray Jane Sloan , an assistant-turned-staff writer who's wanted to write for Scarlet Magazine since she was a little girl living in Colorado. Fans saw Jane begin her career as one who was dependent on validation from her editor in addition to the people in her life.

However, over the years, we've seen Jane transform into a self-assured journalist who isn't afraid to push the envelope and go the extra mile to write a great story. Before landing her breakout role on The Bold Type, Katie was cast in 2014 to play Karma in MTV's romantic comedy series Faking It. Katie not only acted on the series that ran for three seasons but also sang and co-wrote all of her songs. She went on to star in a live musical adaptation of Cruel Intentions.

Katie was actually pursuing a career in music before she began acting and even competed in a national singing competition that you may be pretty familiar with. Keep reading to find out what singing talent show she sang on and if she was a winner.

Before acting, Katie Stevens was a contestant on 'American Idol.'

That's right! Back in 2009, Katie auditioned for then FOX-owned singing competition American Idol. She belted out "At Last" by the legendary Etta James. The 16-year-old was praised by the judging panel that, at the time, was made up of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Victoria Beckham, and Kara DioGuardi. It was a "yes" from all four judges. Katie was given the famous golden ticket and moved on to the next round in Season 9 of the reality singing show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kara told Katie she was one of the most talented teenagers that she had ever seen. She continued to impress the judges and the audience with her outstanding performances once she hit the American Idol live stage. Unfortunately, Katie did not win first place on American Idol. She was sent home in a double elimination and came in eighth place. She did, however, spend the summer after her senior year of high school touring with the rest of the Top 10 from the show.

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Katie told the outlet that after being discouraged when a career in music didn't materialize, she started taking acting classes and auditioning like crazy. However, she didn’t want to be known for being on American Idol. She shared, "American Idol gives people really wonderful opportunities, and they shouldn’t take flak for what people do with that opportunity after they leave the show."

She goes on to say, "A lot of casting rooms I was in, that was the only thing on my résumé, and people would just be like, ‘Oh, here’s Katie Stevens. Another American Idol girl who thinks she could be an actor.’” Katie took some time out of the public eye to work on her craft and said, "When I came back, I was able to just be viewed as Katie Stevens the actress, not Katie Stevens from American Idol who’s acting now,“