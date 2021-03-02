'The Voice' Wouldn't Let COVID-19 Stop Them From Filming Season 20

Since The Voice’s debut in 2011, the competition series has been secretive about its filming locations and details. Contestants and audience members are not allowed to carry cell phones to the recordings in hopes that no spoilers will leak.

The contestants are not allowed to post about their selections or eliminations on social media until the episode has aired to prevent spoilers or to not ruin the shock element of certain eliminations made by the celebrity judges. Filming of the series primarily takes place on a set in Universal Studios, Universal City, Calif.

While the iconic set is still in Universal City, Season 20 has been formatted differently because there will be no live audience. “The decision was taken to maintain the filming guidelines that are in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coach chairs were also placed at a distance to follow social distancing guidelines. The show’s fans can still take part in the filming of the season by buying tickets to be a part of the virtual audience,” The Cinemaholic reported.

If you want to be a member of the virtual audience, you may want to keep an eye on 1iota for tickets. At the moment, though, there are none available, but more will likely pop up with we get to Season 20's live rounds.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.