TikTok Thinks This Karen Is Actually Right After a Woman Tried Framing Her as the Villain

TikTok Thinks This Karen Is Actually Right After a Woman Tried Framing Her as the VillainBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 16 2022, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
For some reason, there are people who will go out of their way to victimize themselves. Maybe they're doing so in a bid to try and appear more interesting so they have to go and appropriate a struggle that isn't their own instead of working with whatever they have to try and be happy.
And then there are those who will attempt to change the narrative of a situation through the use of carefully selected clips for social media and riding the wave of a particular social movement, which is what many folks who are following the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial are saying the actress did with the #MeToo movement in an attempt to sabotage Depp's career.
Now a popular term that gets thrown around on the internet a lot is "Karen." People love seeing clips of women having a meltdown over some petty squabble or dispute, which is what TikToker Erika R. Lee said occurred when a woman blocked her and her boyfriend from accessing their apartment garage door.
In the now-viral TikTok clip, Erika writes in a text overlay: "This Karen blocked our Apartment Garage door with her Car. She keeps saying she needed to see our clicker when my boyfriend tried to follow behind her into the garage."
Erika continued, "I told her we don't have to show her our clicker. She didn't believe we lived here and wouldn't move her car until we showed her our clicker."
As a result of the woman's decision to block Erika and her boyfriend, she ended up causing a traffic jam leading into the garage.
"She has 5 cars blocked that needed to get inside the garage. She said she'd feel safer if she saw everyone's clicker. So she wasn't moving. You need a clicker to get in and out of the garage. So why would we come park into a place we couldn't get out if we didn't have a clicker. DUMB!"
"Buddy in the FedEx uniform was especially sick of her. Everyone was tired from work and was sick of her. So she got berated [b]y 6 people until she moved."
And while there were some TikTokers who pointed out that Erika and her boyfriend were black and thought that the Karen-in-question's actions may've been racially motivated, there were several others who stated that the woman was just upholding the building's policy.
Many living communities/complexes with parking garages expressly state that individuals aren't allowed to follow behind a car in the parking garage and that each individual needs to use their own clicker to get in and out of the garage to park. Some TikTokers mentioned that this kind of practice has only lead to heartache in their own apartment buildings.
One even said that a resident at their own complex was murdered by a trespasser in their building, and that "blocking" other cars from entering is a procedure recommended by police as a "basic safety move."
Others said that this woman wasn't being a "Karen" at all and that Erika was attempting to paint herself and her boyfriend as victims when in actuality they were the ones in the wrong for admitting they followed the woman into the garage behind her car. Like one person wrote: "so basically you got entry to the garage via her clicker instead of ur own.Shes taking responsibility for every who lives there.And u being extra."
What do you think? Was the "Karen" in question in the wrong? Or were the TikTokers trying to frame her as a Karen when she was actually doing nothing wrong?