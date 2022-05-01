And when you've got yourself a celebrity trial on your hands, folks are going to want to watch it in droves, and honestly, the shallower, dirtier, more violent, and dragged-through-the-gutter said the trial is, the "better" it is for viewers at home.

Take the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp which has become a full-blown circus. You can't scroll through a single social media feed without seeing memes about some of the more repulsive acts that were committed between the two during their relationship.