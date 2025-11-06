“I Don’t Really Like the Nines” Man Reveals TJ Maxx Tag System: Here’s What to Look out For A "1" at the end of the price tag means the product was made specifically for TJ Maxx. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 6 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @rossen.reports

A shopping enthusiast recording himself at a TJ Maxx store to highlight how the brand uses a number system, which denotes key information about products. And it's information that he says shoppers can use to determine if they're getting actual designer products, or items made specifically for TJ Maxx. TikTok user Rossen (@rossen.reports) uploaded a clip showing three separate number values you should keep an eye out for.

Rossen's video begins with him at a TJ Maxx clothing rack. He stands in front of an assortment of clothing and points to one of the garments. According to him, there are indicators that clue shoppers into whether or not they're actually securing good discounts for the products for sale.

"I have to start right here with the price tag because these little numbers will tell you whether you're getting a deal or not. And what to do about it," he says into the camera. "Come on in," he states before the camera zooms into a tag he's holding up. Rossen points to a series of numbers located at the top of the tag.

"Lot of numbers in the beginning there. Those are just internal, don't worry about those. We start paying attention right here, see the 1499, that's an important number. That's the original price of the product," he tells viewers. "That means when it first came into the store, that's what it went on the market for," he continues.

This means that the particular garment in question sold for $14.99 when it hit shelves. So if the price tag reflects this same number indicated on the identifier that Rossen pointed to, this means that the item actually wasn't discounted at all.

Following this, he says that there are other identifiers folks should be cognizant of, which he shares on camera. "The other thing I want you to look at is this number in the black box. You see that 18? That tells you how long it's actually been on the store and just waiting to be sold," he informs his audience.

"This correlates to be [the] 18th week of the year, which we looked up is late April the last week of April, 2025. This thing has been ... sitting and sitting and sitting and it's not selling," he tells viewers. With so much time that's transpired since his Sept. 22, 2025 upload of the video, Rossen assures shoppers that the product they're thinking of buying will probably have its price slashed even further.

"It has not been marked down yet, a white label with this with no sticker on it. You almost wanna walk away from it. But it's due because come over here," he says into the lens. Next, he walks over to an adjacent rack and points to a pair of shorts. He then inspects the tag and points to the black box number, which shows the number 17.

Right below the $14.99 price tag of the shorts is a red $10 sticker tag. Which means that after at least 17 weeks of being on the floor, the jean shorts received a sizable markdown. "This has been sitting out as long as this," he says, while reinforcing the idea that the first clothing item he showed to viewers "is ready for a reduction."

However, Rossen went on to state that there's a third number that's "the most important" one buyers should keep track of. "It's right next to the black box, it's that little one. You see that one? I'm gonna walk you through this ... I'm gonna walk you through the numbers."

Afterwards, he states that if shoppers spot that the last number of the tag reads: "1," that this means the product was specifically designed for TJ Maxx. This echoes claims from other retail shopping enthusiasts who've highlighted how even name brand designers specially make clothes intended to sell at budget retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Ross Dress for Less.

Others have claimed that these clothes are often sub-contracted by other manufacturers that manufacture designer clothing in different facilities. It's why some folks have noticed that clothing they buy directly from, let's say, Calvin Klein's website feels and looks different that similar Calvin Klein branded items they've purchased at TJ Maxx or Marshalls.

Furthermore, others have noticed that these made for TJ Maxx, etc., items will often come with different washing instruction labels. Which can also help folks know if they're actually scoring a designer product deal, rather than a product that was made with budget-conscious shoppers looking for a deal in mind.

He highlights a particular Cynthia Raleigh dress in his clip, indicating that the garment wouldn't be found on the clothing maker's website. That's because, again, the dress was made for TJ Maxx. And again, folks can know this if they see a "1" on the price tag.

He says that the number folks really need to be looking out for is "2." According to Rossen, this means that the products are indeed "the real deal." He picks up a pair of Asics shorts, stating that they were probably sold from another major retailer or the actual Asics store.

The shorts in question were originally being sold for $40, and TJ Maxx sold these running shorts for $13. "Look for the twos," he urges shoppers. Following this, he then goes on to explicate on what the 6 at the end of this number string intones for customers.

This means that whatever product is being sold comes as part of "a coordinated set." So sweat suits, cutlery and cookware, anything that the store sells, it has additional pieces/accessories that are meant to be sold together as a single unit.

For an example in his video, he shows off how a shirt comes with an inner black dress beneath it. He informs shoppers that if they're buying a product with a "6" at the end and there's only one piece, that they could be missing out on the additional stuff it's supposed to come with.

Furthermore, Rossen tells viewers that shoppers could use this to their advantage as well. So if there is just a singular item that someone wants to purchase, they can inform a manager that it's supposed to come with additional pieces, so the item could come with a price adjustment/markdown.