“Someone Put the Wrong Tag” — TJ Maxx Shopper Finds Goyard Purse for $39, Says It Originally Sold for $4K "Real or fake it would’ve went home with me." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 8 2025, 4:23 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tasheart

A TJ Maxx shopper stumbled upon a find that would make any thrift store scavenger jealous. Travel nurse and TikTok user Tas Heart (@tasheart) posted a viral TikTok clip that accrued over 4.1 million views on the popular social media platform where she showed off a purse that retails for $4,000 on sale at the budget retailer for $39.

Article continues below advertisement

Tas writes in a text overlay of the clip: "Unbelievable...I found a Goyard purse for $39.00 at TJ Maxx. This bag retails for $4,000." Throughout the clip, she shows off the bag in question, even highlighting the etched label inside of the handbag, which has a Q*Bert-esque design on its exterior, and looks like it's just big enough to hold a large smartphone and charger/charging cable inside of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, she can be heard talking to someone at the register who exclaims, "how did you stumble across this?" Tas says off-camera, "Girl, it caught my eye," she then chuckles as the bag is rung up. The employee removes the tag as Tas pans her camera up to the register's pricing screen, which indeed reads $39.99 as her video comes to an end.

According to Collectors Cage, the Goyard bag prices range anywhere from $500 to $6,300. The brand is considered a luxury designer of high-priced goods that dates back to 1853. Known for leather bags, trunks, and accessories, the French product maker also has its own proprietary canvas material called Goyardine that it uses in its designs, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Goyardine is a blend of linen, hemp, and cotton fibers, which are then coated with resin to help make the material water—and scratch-resistant, lightweight, and flexible. But if the bag costs thousands of dollars, then what is it doing selling for $39 at a TJ Maxx? It's not like this is the first time Maxxinistas have been perusing wares at the store and managed to scoop up some originally high-priced wares for steep discounts.

Article continues below advertisement

This one Reddit user found a $500 bag selling for $100 at one location. Furthermore, there are dedicated YouTube accounts that document some of the savings they managed to secure whilst perusing designer offerings. And there's this Lemon 8 poster who says eagle-eyed shoppers can find bags from "Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Burberry at prices significantly lower than retail" at TJ Maxx, too.

Source: TikTok | @tasheart

Article continues below advertisement

Handbag enthusiasts have praised the build quality of Goyard products, like this other Reddit user who called one of the pieces they own from the luxury company as one of their personal favorites. The zeal many have had for designer goods has subsided online in 2025, in the wake of the Trump administration's 20% tariffs against China.

Many Chinese-owned businesses alleged that they manufacture the luxury goods people spend heaps of money on, exposing the true cost of producing these items. Videos, like the one embedded below, sparked a slew of memes on social media, with people castigating folks for prioritizing personal image and posing as living upscale lifestyles, only to rock a mass manufactured, faux luxury item.

Article continues below advertisement

$28000 Birkins bag can be bought from China by the same factory at $1000 (sans logo)



Chinese suppliers have flooded American TikTok with cost breakdown of luxury products from Gucci, LV, Hermes & the 3000-5000% markups of brands pic.twitter.com/f8gIPEjeJQ — Ayoosh (@ayooshveda) April 14, 2025 Source: X | @ayooshveda

Goyard products are advertised as being 100% made in France, and there are plenty of videos online, like this one, that aim to educate folks who are into collecting handbags to ensure they aren't getting duped by a fake. When it comes to luxury goods, perception plays a large part in their price tags, not the sum of their parts.

Article continues below advertisement

Even cars, which are considered some of the fastest depreciating assets on the market, aren't going to drop down to one hundredth of their original sales price after just a few years. Much of the mystique surrounding designer goods like Goyard are centered on their exclusivity, and there are some extreme lengths these manufacturers go through to ensure this mystique is upheld.

Source: TikTok | @tasheart

Article continues below advertisement

Burberry, for instance, has purportedly burned millions of dollars worth of perfumes, bags, and clothes, rather than opting to sell them at wholesale discount prices in order to maintain the high prices its wares fetch from consumers. After all, if luxury goods regularly end up in a Thrift store are are donated to homeless people, the rich and influential may not want to be seen rocking the same trench coat a guy cooking Chef Boyardee over a barrel is wearing.

Source: TikTok | @tasheart

Article continues below advertisement

Finds like the one Tas made could ultimately be big business for full-time pickers, i.e. people who regularly scan items they come across in person at stores that can be subsequently sold online to folks in markets where obtaining these types of wares are more difficult. There's a myriad of accounts online that capture profitable finds folks have made whilst ambling the aisles of stores, and a $39 Goyard snag at TJ Maxx is the type of find that's a reseller's dream.

Source: TikTok | @tasheart