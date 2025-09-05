“Seems Like Retaliation” — Single Mom Says Burger King Fired Her for Prioritizing Her Kids "Get an attorney." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 5 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kianolabel

A single mother filmed herself crying in a social media post after claiming she was fired from Burger King due to prioritizing being with her children over making it to work on time for her shifts. TikTok user Mk Adventures (@kianolabel) delineated her disappointment with the fast food location in a duo of videos she uploaded to the popular social media application.

Some viewers who replied to her videos referenced other clips on her profile, where she says that she ran the entire restaurant location by herself. They speculated that her firing was an act of retaliation from the business, not because she was late to her shifts. MK's first clip begins with her driving her car as she records with tears streaming down her face. "Burger King fired me because I've been late because of my kids. Bro, my kids come first. And now one of y'all gonna watch my kids. Y'all don't pay for no baby sitter no nothing."

As her video progresses, she rallies against what sounds like claims from other users who highlight that she has money to pay for jewelry but not child care. She says that her accessories were purchased from discount Chinese-based online retailer Shein. Furthermore, she said that losing her job has taken a toll on her mental health and asked folks online to "leave her alone" as she continued to cry into the camera about her personal problems.

"This s--t aggravating at this point, I don't even care bro. Y'all can have all this s--t I don't want no fame no money no none of this s--t. My mind is already f--ked up," she said before stating that all he cares about are her children and providing for them. "I can't do this s--t no more. I can not," she yells into the lens.

"The devil got on my back bad ... he won ... I promise you he won ... he got it y'all." she says as the clip comes to a close. In a follow-up video, MK's demeanor appears to be completely different. She smiles into the camera and says thank you to folks on the online application, thanking her viewers for their support.

Following this, she references that a "financial burden" has been alleviated, which presumably is a reference to the GoFundMe account link that is listed in her TikTok profile. According to the post, she has $136,960 raised towards a $150,000 total goal. She went on to state that she intends to launch a cleaning business so she can work for herself and that she already has five employees ready to work in said business.

Source: TikTok | @kianolabel

Moreover, she added that she had two other business plans in motion. Several commenters who replied to her video recommended that she just stick to one entrepreneurial endeavor, as owning and operating one's own business takes a lot of time and effort. This has been corroborated by numerous self-starters who've gone on to become multi-millionaires.

This CNBC article highlighted the recommendations from several entrepreneurs who successfully grew their businesses; many of them stated that they worked 16-18-hour days, especially in the first year of owning their businesses. Another even said that the 9-5 mentality of working a job needs to be forgotten and that instead, those who want to go into business for themselves need to adopt a 95-hour work week schedule in order to ensure they're successful.

MK's social media presence can also be viewed as a phenomenon that is often discussed in the world of Influencers: internet begging. This Nature.com article uploaded research highlighting the various ways individuals seek financial assistance from strangers on the web.

Source: TikTok | @kianolabel

Much like in-person panhandling, individuals will share stories delineating their personal struggles as they seek assistance from complete strangers. Oftentimes, web-based beggars will delineate their plights in the form of social media posts, beseeching others to aid them in their personal journeys towards financial independence or monetary support.

This #ICanHelp blog called panhandling a "social media epidemic" highlighting several popular online platforms folks use in order to bolster their bank accounts. "In recent years, however, panhandling has shifted into the digital realm through platforms like GoFundMe, Instagram, PayPal, and TikTok Live."

Furthermore, the same article indicates that influencers often utilize gifting features during livestreams which can, in turn, "be converted into real money." In-person panhandlers will often target high-traffic areas in order to maximize their potential in seeing passers-by to try and get money.

Source: TikTok | @kianolabel

Standing at a train station with a sign giving a brief summary of their woes helps to maximize their visibility and possibly the amount of cash they're able to receive in a single panhandling shift. This same premise applies to social media/influencer-based panhandling. A viral video tugging at the heartstrings of viewers could reach a wider audience.