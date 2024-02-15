Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Single Mom Says She’s “Drowning Financially” Despite Working Three Jobs "I’m drowning mentally, financially and physically…." By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 15 2024, Published 8:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jourdskir

TikTok user Jourdan Skirha (@jourdskir) posted her own invective against the country's worsening economy and her inability to keep up with her bills despite working multiple jobs. She racked up a massive 6.6 million views on the video, and has posted other rants about the various warning lights/problems she believes she's experiencing with her car as well.

"Does anyone else feel like they're absolutely f---- drowning financially? As a single 29-year-old woman I just I have three jobs. And I'm still f---- struggling and I'm just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt because I don't have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it." she says, tears in her eyes.

"It just isn't working. Full-time job. Not doing it. Got a second job, it's barely doing it. The third job, hit or miss! If I even get paid on time! I feel like I'm drowning and I don't know. I don't know what to do. I don't know if any industry is doing well right now. I used to be a server I used to have all this cash every night whenever I would work, walk out with cash."

"And I don't have that anymore and I don't even know if they're doing okay right now? Like I have seriously considered quitting my full time good job to go back to serving because at least I can...use my personality and try to get more money than minimum wage or what an entry level job pays people nowadays."

"It's f---- sick she says into the camera. Try to call my mom, she didn't answer. Snapchat my friends about this cause I just needed to vent but I just feel like I'm drowning," she screams into the camera, continuing to cry, before exhaling.

She then begins to weigh a scary reality many people in relationships face today: women who enter into relationships with men for financial security over love. Psychology Today posted a survey where 56% of the people questioned wrote that they prefer a partner who would provide them monetary assistance over being "head over heels" for that individual.

"It's like, okay, do I just find a boyfriend so I can split everything with him...sorry...I'm too stubborn and I just want what I want and I don't, I just can't do that or be that way. So yeah friends I might say no to your weddings and I might say and I have said no to bachelorette parties and I just can't I just f----- can't," she opined stating that while she knows her finances are putting a hindrance on her social life, she's unable to afford these costs.

Jourdan again turns the conversation back to her viewers, questioning whether or not they feel like they're in the same exact boat: "But is it anyone else? Or am I just a dumb b---- with money. Cause I used to not be. My credit used to be f------ phenomenal. Credit card bill paid it all off every single time."

She went on, "It's not like that. It can't be like that anymore. Oh my God, this is so long," she says, realizing how long she's been recording her video for. And do I know it's f---- up? I know it's f----- up. Okay. All right, this feels a little bit better already I'm not gonna lie. Just want to know if anyone else is like me right now or if I'm like the dumb b---. D---. F---," she says, finishing off her clip with some expletives.

She asked again in a caption for the video whether or not other people are finding themselves struggling to make ends meet or if it's her own inability to keep a handle on her finances that's the issue: "I just want to know if any other single millenials are in the same boat as me or if im the huge problem."

Judging from the comments left by several other folks on the application, it would seem that she really isn't the issue and that there are tons of other folks who are having difficulty stretching their bank accounts to where they need to be: "This is the most money I’ve ever made in my adult life, and the brokest I’ve ever been. you’re not alone"

