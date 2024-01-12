Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Single Mom Living in a One Bedroom Apartment With Her Five Kids Says She's “Blessed” Single mom Leticia Colorado was hesitant to set up a GoFundMe after she lost her job. Now the internet is rallying to help Leticia and her five kids. By Sarah Walsh Jan. 12 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

In the challenging economic climate, where the cost of living is soaring, parents face unique struggles, particularly those raising children on a single income. The pressure to meet societal expectations, exacerbated by the facade of perfection presented on social media, can leave many feeling isolated in their financial hardships. However, a growing movement on social media and TikTok seeks to break these trends and normalize the authentic struggles that parents face daily.

With the online push for authenticity, stories like a single mom in California who lost her job stand out as inspirations. In a world dominated by curated perfection, this mom is challenging the facade and embracing transparency.

A single mom from California used TikTok to share her story.

Leticia Colorado (, a resilient single mother of five, found solace in TikTok as a platform to share her family's reality. In April, when they moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Pittsburg, Calif., Leticia selflessly gave up the only bedroom to her 11-year-old daughter, Se'Lia, to provide her with some much-needed privacy. Through her TikTok videos, Leticia aims to break the mold of social media perfection by showcasing the challenges and triumphs of her family's life.

Despite there being some limitations to their living space, the joy and love that fills their home shines through. Leticia's story resonates with many who find themselves in similar situations. She offers a sense of hope to those facing financial struggles. In one video she says, "I have five kids and I live in a one-bedroom apartment, and here's how I do it." With organizing tips and words of inspiration she inspires others to find beauty and strength amid adversity.

A friend encouraged Leticia to set up a GoFundMe page after she lost her job.

Leticia hesitated before setting up a GoFundMe account even though she had lost her job and her family was facing some serious financial hardship. However, a supportive friend encouraged Leticia to reach out to her online community for help. She set up the GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $5,000 to help cover the cost of rent, groceries, and a bunk bed for two of her smaller kids. The response has been overwhelming and has reached $16,197 at the time of writing. We can't wait to see how high that number climbs!

Leticia uses her TikTok updates to express gratitude for the outpouring of support that people have shown to her and her kids. She has acknowledged that she and her family feel "blessed."

Her openness about her struggles and the positive response she has received proves the power that online communities can have when we come together to lift each other up during challenging times.

Now that doesn't mean that Leticia hasn't been met with any hate. There have been plenty of online trolls who have thrust their judgments upon her. Saying nasty things like, "Close your legs" and "Call CPS."

But Leticia says, “The amount of love and support is so motivating. There's so much love in the comments I don't even need to clap back — everyone claps back for me.”

Once homeless, Leticia takes pride in her ability to provide for her family in their current living situation. Despite facing judgment from internet trolls, she remains focused on the love and support she receives.

And her kids are showing the love too, calling their home, "The White House." The resilience this mom has shows her determination to never give up. To others, she says, "Don't let anybody criticize you and judge you for how you live when you are doing the absolute best you can."