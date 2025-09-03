“No One Will Tell You This” — Woman Urges People Not to Get Veneers, Details Horrible Experience "I can barely eat regular food." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 3 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @racheleve - Unsplash | @Caroline LM

A woman who got veneers uploaded a video imploring others not to undergo the procedure. TikTok user Rachel Eve (@racheleve) said that the price she had to pay for a picture-perfect smile was ultimately not worth the inflammation, infections, and discomfort she experienced. And that she wishes had had known this could happen prior to visiting the dentist to get them done. Rachel laid out her argument against veneers in a social media video.

"I don't want anyone else to go through the same thing that I'm going through. Because no one will tell you this, no one will even tell you that they're experiencing these issues after they got veneers," she says at the onset of her clip. Next, Rachel reveals that she had two procedures done: the first in 2019 and then again in 2023 when she had her set of teeth upgraded to porcelain variants.

Initially, the TikToker said that she was enjoying her teeth and felt confident speaking in front of people. However, in 2025, she claims to have suffered from complications due to the custom-made shells fixed to the front of her teeth. According to Rachel, her gums were becoming inflamed, which didn't make sense to her, as she was meticulous about her oral care practices.

"I did everything possible," she says, detailing that she would regularly floss, brush her teeth, and undergo dental cleanings twice a year. She believed that her problems would ultimately subside, but instead, her pain got worse over time. "I went to three dentists and they all said the same thing," she told her viewers.

Upon her visits with the trio of doctors, Rachel said they informed her that her veneers were "improperly placed, therefore causing [her] gums to be inflamed." Furthermore, the medical professionals stated that because the shells were lodged too deeply into her gums, her body had an adverse reaction to the procedure.

This confused the TikToker, as she had her veneers placed in her mouth years prior. Afterwards, she followed up with the dentist who set the shells in her mouth, but they stated there was no wrongdoing with the operation. However, the same dentist went on to offer up an explanation as to what could be the course of Rachel's oral inflammation. "The person that did my teeth said that teeth shift over time."

Upon hearing this news, Rachel stated that she wished she had known about this potential problem with her veneers prior to getting them put in. Consequently, she learned that in order to ameliorate the inflammation in her gums, she would have to undergo gum laser surgery. As this dental office explains, this practice is often used to treat infected gums and assist in contouring/re-shaping a patient's gumline.

Rachel added that she had this surgery performed on one side of her mouth, which affected her speech, before expounding on the discomfort she endured during the laser procedure. She says needles were inserted into her gums to numb them, so that the dentist could apply a laser to the infected parts of her mouth.

What's more is that she claims many insurance companies won't foot the bill for the cost of gum laser surgery. This dental office does state, however, that in many instances, this procedure can indeed be covered by insurance plans under certain circumstances. This was corroborated by another dental business, which says coverage may be provided if the procedure is deemed medically necessary.

If it isn't covered, Rachel says that the cost of gum laser surgery often ranges "from $2,000 to $8,000." Gentle Dental confirmed this amount in an article about this particular oral care procedure. Overall, the TikToker expressed regret over getting veneers in the first place due to the pain she was afflicted with after having them applied to her teeth. Not to mention the out-of-pocket costs in ensuring she can function on a day-to-day basis without oral pain.

Moreover, she added that she traveled to Colombia in order to get these procedures completed, further compounding the money she spent to get the smile she wanted. "So I'm just losing all this money thinking once I got my teeth done I was gonna be fine," she explained to her viewers.

She continued to say, "I just wish I was told this," and that she had read somewhere online prior to getting veneers done that she may find herself in this position. Rachel added that eating "regular food" has proven difficult, and that she needs to consume either "liquids or soft food," and that the healing process from her laser gum surgery takes around "4 weeks."

Also, she said that she had advised others not to get veneers in a separate social media post, which snowballed into a series of replies from others online who reached out to her asking why she wasn't a fan of the procedure. This ultimately is what capitulated her to upload a more in-depth video detailing her veneer aftermath.

Also, she said that some of the folks who reached out to her and had veneers said that they, too, were going through the same exact problems she endured. "No one even warns us about this, no one even talks about it. I'm upset, but again I can only blame myself," she said towards the end of the video.