"She Is Not Wrong" — Mom Says Teen Hates Working Five Days a Week, Internet Agrees By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 28 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET

A mom was stunned to hear her teen daughter's response to working five days a week, but the internet understood where her kid was coming from. TikTok user @thats_inappropriate uploaded a video anecdote about her daughter's dismay at having to work multiple days in a row. Her clip sparked a discussion on the nature of employment, and how folks dedicate themselves to jobs they hate, and a resignation to misery.

"So yesterday my 16-year-old daughter goes to work and she frantically texts me when she gets there. She says mom, I made a mistake. I read my schedule wrong. I have to work five days in a row. This is tragic," the TikToker says, laughing at how upset her daughter was for having to work a regular business work week.

Following this, the mom detailed how she went on to tell her teen daughter that working multiple days in a row will ultimately be better for her financial situation, as she intended on purchasing a vehicle. "So I'm thinking to myself, sweet, sweet baby Jesus. Dear Lord, so I responded that's good news. Because you want to buy a car. So you need all the money you can get," the TikToker stated.

Afterward, she explained what happened after her daughter returned from a shift, and as it turns out, the youngster wasn't about that full-time employment life. "So six hours later, she comes home after her shift. I said how was work? She said I put in my two weeks' notice." Shocked, the TikTok user replied how taken aback she was upon hearing this news.

"I said what? She said I just can't do this anymore. I can't live like this. Nobody, nobody should have to work five days a week. I said are you serious?" the mom asked her daughter, incredulous. However, as it turns out, the young woman actually didn't quit her job after her mom prompted her to clarify if she indeed handed in her walking papers.

"I didn't put in my two weeks' notice. But I really don't want to have to work five days in a row; it shouldn't even be legal," the young woman told her mother, castigating this labor expectation. "I said what? She said nobody should have to work five days in a row. I said everybody works five days in a row, everybody," she told her daughter.

The flabbergasted mom continued, "Everybody works at minimum five days in a row. That's life," she explained to her child. Moving forward. You go to work every day and then you come home and you cry," she told her child. "OK? Welcome to the real world, baby girl. This is tragic, sweet, sweet baby Jesus," the mom says again.

Throngs of people who responded to the TikToker's post said that they agreed with the woman's daughter. Like this one person who penned, "She's not wrong. The 40-hour standard work week is depressing. What is life even for?" one said.

Another remarked, "Everyone gets sick but that doesn't make getting sick a good thing. She isn't wrong. I'm sick of working my prime years away," they replied. One individual said the teen girl shouldn't be working as hard as she was, "Good for her. She’s 16, she’s too young to be working her life away," they said.

Source: TikTok | @thats_inappropriate

Someone else also thought the mom should give her daughter some leeway, too. "SHE'S A TEENAGER. Most likely will also be at school for most of the year. School is also work, and very demanding too. She should be allowed to rest too and her feelings are completely valid."

The world's most successful entrepreneurs and influential business owners and corporate founders all espouse working well beyond a five-day, 40-hour work week. Multi-millionaire Kevin O'Leary once famously said that folks looking to go out into business for themselves need to "get over" the idea that they'll be working 24 hours a day.

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone also corroborated O'Leary's sentiment, stating that folks with a 9-5 mindset need to instead adopt a 95-hour-per-week one instead. "Most people work 9-to-5. I work 95 hours [per week]. If you ever want to be a millionaire, you need to stop doing the 9-to-5 and start doing 95," he told CNBC.

He went on to state that individuals who "outwork the rest of the population [are] going to get lucky," as persistence ultimately pays off. Gary Vaynerchuk, who launched VaynerMedia, said that folks who are launching their own companies need to be putting in 18 hours a day to start. "You have made a decision that does not allow you, in Year One, any time to do anything but build your business. Every minute — call it 18 hours a day out of 25 — if you want this to be successful, needs to be allocated for your business," the outlet quoted him saying.

Vaynerchuk went on to state that the reason most businesses fail within the first year or two boils down to folks not being adequately prepared for just how hard they're going to need to work. Draymond John of Shark Tank fame was also quoted in the same CNBC article also espousing a work hard, ask questions later mentality.