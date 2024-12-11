The Burger King "We Don't Snitch" Tweet Has Been Deemed Fake — Here’s the Evidence "Damn ⁦@BurgerKing ⁩I thought this was savage, but I checked [your] account and saw you never posted this." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 11 2024, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Burger King

At 4:27 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2024, a post was uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) from what appeared to be the official account for fast-food giant Burger King, saying, "We don't snitch." The post came the same day an arrest was made in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested after being spotted by a customer eating at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., who then notified an employee.

Article continues below advertisement

The employee alerted authorities, and police discovered Luigi had evidence needed to connect him to the crime. The alleged Burger King post, which suggested the company doesn't "snitch," quickly gained traction online, with one person calling the comment "savage." However, it turns out Burger King didn't actually post it. Here's the evidence suggesting the post is fake.

No, Burger King didn't post a "We don't snitch" tweet.

The move would have been bold and an extreme form of competition, but Burger King didn’t actually post, "We don’t snitch," on Twitter after Luigi was arrested while eating at a McDonald's.

Article continues below advertisement

Damn ⁦@BurgerKing⁩ I thought this was savage, but I checked for Account and saw you never posted this 😂 #burgerKing #mcdonalds #snitch pic.twitter.com/7v41v3vcJO — 50 Shades of Gary (@CrossFire_343) December 10, 2024

According to Snopes, the post is fake. The fact-checking website pointed out that the post displayed 2,400 "retweets," 511 "quote tweets," and 18,700 likes, using old terminology from before Elon Musk purchased Twitter and changed the name to X.

Article continues below advertisement

Snopes also confirmed there was "no record of the official restaurant's account creating any such posts" and noted that it did not locate any "of the thousands of users who supposedly retweeted or liked the post asking in subsequent posts why the account removed the post."

Article continues below advertisement

X users are now creating lists of food places that would and would not have snitched.

After someone created a fake tweet from the official Burger King X account suggesting the company doesn't snitch, several X users made a hypothetical list of fast food places that would and wouldn't snitch if it came down to it.

X user @kazzyfrompluto’s list of restaurants that wouldn’t snitch includes Popeyes, Jack in the Box, Burger King, Church’s Chicken, Culver’s, Domino’s, and Dairy Queen. They also included Arby’s but weren’t sure it would be dependable in a snitching situation. As for restaurants that would snitch, they listed: Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, In-N-Out, Five Guys, Subway, Panda Express, and McDonald’s.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast food chains that wouldn’t have snitched: Popeyes, Jack in the box, Arby’s (maybe), Burger King, Church’s Chicken, Culver’s, Dominos, Dairy Queen.

Fast food chains that would have snitched: Chick Fil A, Caine’s, In N Out, Five Guys, Subway, Panda Express, McDonalds. — kaz💫 (@kazzyfrompluto) December 10, 2024

X user @ArtBrovera gave their two cents on the restaurants that wouldn’t snitch, adding Checkers, Dunkin', and Taco Bell to the list. Another person joked, "McDonald's literally told us our entire childhood that they were snitches. The Hamburglar got caught every single time!"

Article continues below advertisement

McDonald Litterally told us our entire childhood that they were snitches. The hamburgler got caught every single time! — Colin Hunter (@youstolemyname) December 10, 2024