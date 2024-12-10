"Shocked and Devastated" Family of Luigi Mangione Includes Two Successful Sisters One of his sisters works in the healthcare industry. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 10 2024, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: altoona pd; linkedin

Following the news that 26-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, the public has been digging into his background and personal life for more information on what could have possibly led him to carry out such a crime. Aside from the revelation that Mangione had a "debilitating" back injury that could have radicalized him against the healthcare industry, we have also learned that he had become withdrawn from his friends and family in the weeks leading up to the killing.

Now, folks are focusing on said family, who were "shocked and devastated" by his involvement according to a statement released by his cousin. And while, no, he isn't related to musician Chuck Mangione, he does have two successful sisters — one of which works in the healthcare field.

Source: x/@popcrave

Luigi Mangione has two sisters.

According to reports following his arrest, Mangione comes from a close-knit family and has two sisters, Luciana Mangione and MariaSanta Mangione. While Luigi was a data engineer, his sister Luciana is an artist, and his other sister MariaSanta is a physician.

According to her LinkedIn profile, MariaSanta graduated from the University of Maryland with her bachelor's degree in cell biology and molecular genetics in 2012.

Following her graduation, she went on to earn her M.D. from Vanderbilt School of Medicine. Now, she reportedly works as a physician at the University of Texas Southwestern. As of writing, it seems that any additional social media profiles linked to MariaSanta Mangione have been deleted.

Source: Mega

What's known about his other sister, Liuciana, comes from a profile written about her art in the online site VoyageBaltimore in September. When speaking to the publication, she shared that she attended the College of Charleston where she majored in international business with minors in both studio art and Italian language.

"I also worked in art galleries in Charleston, S.C. and in Florence, Italy during my time in college," she shared. Luciana is also a mother, having given birth to her daughter in 2023 and subsequently deciding to pursue art full-time.

The artist's social media profiles have also been set to private following her brother's arrest — however, a journalist with The Free Press shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to show Luciana posting a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 9: "Praying for you, Luigi."

A girl who appears to be the sister of Luigi Mangione posted this on Instagram a few minutes ago: “praying for you.” pic.twitter.com/LEK8aS9pOE — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) December 9, 2024

His sisters have not individually commented on their brother's arrest or the charges that he's currently facing, but his cousin, Nino Mangione, a Republican politician who has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2019, spoke for their entire family in his statement.