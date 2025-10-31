“People Like Privacy” — Woman Slams Hotel Bathroom Fads With Glass or Exposed Doors "It's a scourge." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @bring_back_doors

A woman is making it her personal mission to call out hotels for their "open concept" bathroom designs that rob guests of their privacy. She posts under the handle @bring_back_doors and her account features several videos highlighting schematics she finds questionable and downright uncomfortable for whoever stays the night in them.

"This video is for people who designed hotel rooms, and those people only," she says at the top of the clip. Throughout the clip, he head levitates in front of a green screen image of a hotel bathroom that's lit up with blue light behind her.

@bring_back_doors Hotel Name👇 Holmes Hotel, London, England I'm done arriving at hotels to find that the room doesn't have a bathroom door. So I built a website that can quickly tell you if the hotel you're staying at has a bathroom door or not. If you've stayed at a hotel with no bathroom door, send me a DM (with a photo if possible) and I will add it to the 50+ doorless hotels I've already found. The days of the hotel industry forcing tourists to stay in rooms that don't have bathroom doors are over. From now on, travelers will have ALL relevant information when booking a hotel room.

"Because what is this?" she says, moving her floating head out of the middle of the video, to let other people see the glass bathroom doors that allows for folks inside of the hotel room to see whatever is going on inside the restroom.

There's a full view of the toilet and sink. Which means that if you're plunked down on the john and dropping the kids off at the pool while browsing TikTok posts, then whoever else is in the room will see it too.

She continues, "Why do you keep designing hotel rooms that don't have bathroom doors?" the woman asks, visibly upset at the design language of the room. "What do you know of your audience? Are you aware that people like privacy when they're in the bathroom?"

Her diatribe went on: "Have you done any market research into the people that are actually trying to use these hotel rooms?" Following this, she attempted to wrap her head around the interior decor of this particular hotel bathroom.

"Like genuinely I'm trying to understand why anybody would ever think that removing a bathroom door and then making every single feature glass, would be a smart idea? Like, this one they had the audacity to put a door around the toilet?" she says.

"But it's a glass door, what?" she continues. "And there's no door to the bathroom. Like I can't imagine being in their heads," she exclaims yet again. As she went on her invective against doorless hotel bathrooms, she stated how these design cues inspired her to build a website dedicated to nailing down which hotels have private bathrooms or not.

"You are the reason that I have had to build a website where I am tracking what hotels have bathroom doors and what hotels don't," she says aloud in her clip. And it appears her disgruntled attitude towards these hotels stems from personal experiences, too.

"Because I am done trying to travel with my friends and family and ending up in awkward situations that easily could have been avoided if we had just used two percent of our brains," she declares before her video comes to a close.

And there are other folks on other social media platforms, like Reddit, who've also aired their own grievances with this practice as well. Reddit user @Plz_Can_You_Not echoed the disappointment they share with @bring_back_doors in a post they uploaded to the site's r/travel sub.

In their Reddit entry, they asked: "What is it with the increase in glass bathroom doors in hotel rooms?" Moreover, they stated they thought the practice "shouldn't be legal" and that they "don't want the person [they are] ... with to hear and/or see what I am doing."

Commenters who replied to the Redditor's upload called this design scheme "a scourge" and went on to add "barn doors, glass to the room, and barn doors with glass panels." The same user who called out hotels for doing this also accused them of removing more practical functionality from the hotel, like "removing all the towel bars."

And other TikTok users to commented on @bring_back_door's video also replied that they weren't thrilled with the lack of privacy in some hotel rooms. "I don't even want to see a toilet from my bedroom if I'm alone," one person wrote. Someone else said that they prefer more cost-effective hotels as they tend to have doors for their bathrooms.

"This is why I stay in motels and cheap chain hotels almost exclusively, they at least have a bathroom door," they wrote. Someone else said that whenever they book accommodations for their company's events that they make sure they're outfitted with actual doors, too.