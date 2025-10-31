“Not the Dent” — Man Bashes Home Intruder’s Head in With Owala Water Bottle, Company Rewards Him "Owala reinforcing their handles as we speak." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @binoymusic

A musician says that he fended off two home intruders with a water bottle, beating them with it until they left. In one viral clip he uploaded about the incident, he showed the damage to his residence in the aftermath of the violent scuffle.

Musician and TikTok user Binoy (@binoymusic) uploaded several videos about the incident, where he delineated the brand of bottle that assisted him in fighting the criminals off. In subsequent posts, he shows the love Owala, the company that manufactured the bottle he used, showed him following the scuffle.

He writes in an overlay for the viral video that capped off the series of popular clips about the incident: "POV: cleanup after 2 guys try breaking into your house. And you end up fighting them off with an Owala water bottle." In the clip, Binoy can be seen standing outside with a gentleman using a broomstick to clear all of the shattered glass from the exterior door that was smashed during the attempted break-in.

In another on-screen caption, he writes, "watch till the end for bottle reveal," and he makes good on that promise. At the end of the clip, he shows off the Owala bottle he used in the home invasion attempt. Indeed, the product shows a massive dent in its side.

In a follow-up video Binoy posted to his TikTok account, he gave a more detailed breakdown of what occurred that evening. He shared that the intruders broke into his abode at around 9 p.m. during the summer. His first indication that someone was attempting to enter his home was that his patio door handle began to "jiggle a little bit."

Binoy mentioned that he attempted to engage his house's alarm system as he watched the door handle "violently shaking" in real-time, he says. "As soon as I arm the alarm, I just hear, tish, and the alarm starts going off." The noise that he references is the sound of his back door's glass window pane getting smashed.

Following this, his video then transitions to footage of the Owala bottle in question, which rests on a glass-top coffee table. The dent is still there, in all of its concave glory. "So I grabbed it and I don't know what possessed me but I got up and walked towards the door," he says, illustrating him holding bottle in his hand.

As he waited with the bottle, he said he saw two hooded men standing near the cracking glass of his back patio door. "One of them had a long pick and a hammer," Binoy says. Seeing this prompted him to yell loudly, which scared off one of the intruders, who began making his way back toward the fence of Binoy's home.

However, the other home invader refused to budge. Binoy, undeterred, opened the door with the cracked window glass and met him outside. He says that the two stood and stared at one another for a bit before the criminal lunged at his waist.

Binoy demonstrated how he held the Owala from the handle fixed to its cap and swung once where it cracked him in the temple. Following this, he struck the intruder again, hitting him on his head. After the second blow, the handle broke off the bottle, and he was pushed up against the wall of his home.

He dropped the bottle; however, it was close enough for him to pick it up and grab it again. With the bottle in his hand once more, he struck the criminal several times on the top of his head. This prompted the man to stumble backward toward the patio fence, where he attempted to escape by climbing over it.

After the burglars left, Binoy noticed that the man had left his backpack. So he hoisted it over the fence because he didn't want the thieves to return for their belongings. It's a move that he says his friends were "50/50" on. Toward the end of his clip, Binoy capped off the video by stating: "Anyways, they did not come back."

He went on: "Neighbors, the cops arrived shortly after. All was fine and that's the story," he says. His last addendum, however, was for the bottle company Owala for taking notice of his initial viral clip and their response to seeing him give credit to their product's stalwart construction.

"Also, shout out to Owala for low-key saving my life, stay safe everyone," he remarks at the end of his video. The business also sent Binoy a care package, which was placed inside of a large home safe emblazoned with an Owala sticker that reads: "Owala Sipcurity."

The gesture appears to be a tongue-in-cheek joke about home defense, as the home safe, instead of being filled with guns, is packed with different Owala water bottles. Upon using a key to crack open the safe's door, he's presented with an envelope that instructs him to "open first."

