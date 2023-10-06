Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Husband Mocks Wife's Giant Water Bottle and It's Hilarious A husband made a huge water bottle to mock his wife's water bottle and filmed her hilarious reaction. We break down the video inside. By Allison Hunt Oct. 5 2023, Published 10:26 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

There is such a thing as an emotional support water bottle. We all have one and can confirm that it does indeed give us emotional support. If you aren't sure what we are talking about, it's basically us girlies having an attachment to our water bottles to give us some semblance of control and subside our anxiety.

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone's emotional support for water bottles are different, but as the years go by, the water bottles have gotten bigger and bigger. After all, we are supposed to drink basically 100 ounces of water a day, and more for men. But that didn't stop one husband from mocking his wife's giant water bottle in a TikTok video. And we gotta say, it's hilarious. We break it down below.

This husband mocked his wife's giant water bottle in a hilarious video!

The TikTok was posted by @caleb.heather on Sept. 29, 2023, and it already has 14.9 million views, 1.7 million likes, and 21.5 thousand comments.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok shows the wife, Heather, coming home and calling for her husband, Caleb, saying "Babe I'm home. It's been a long freaking day." Heather is noticeably holding a cream Stanley water bottle in her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

We then see Caleb walk into the kitchen holding a ginormous silver "water bottle." Caleb reiterates Heather's sentiments but says that "It has been a long day carrying my water bottle.

Article continues below advertisement

The best part of the video is Caleb and Heather collectively laughing so hard that they are wheezing and can't get any words out. We can make our Heather saying, "Are you kidding me?" through the cackles. Caleb spits out, "Oh no," as he quite literally falls to the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the pair regains their composure, Heather still is laughing telling Caleb, "I can't with you. I can not... That's just rude you're making fun of my cup. There's nothing wrong with my 40 oz. cup." The video ends with the writing, "Pre-orders coming soon 640 oz." and Heather playfully sipping out of the enormous cup.

Article continues below advertisement

Britteny Jean Marino commented on the video that, "You know good and well that man waited all day to do that...y'all are goals." It is even funnier when you think about Caleb laughing to himself all day about the joke. And we agree Britteny, this is definitely #relationshipgoals.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Clark commented noting that the new 640 oz. cup, "goes with the big fork and spoon on the wall." We didn't even notice this until Thomas pointed it out, but now it makes the entire joke that much funnier.

Article continues below advertisement

Others commented on Heather and Caleb's dynamic together. Letsss Gooo wrote, "The way they crumble together," while Megan Blackmon wrote, "It's the synchronized wheezing for me." Jolesa Courtney commented, "This is the best example of "matching energy" I've ever seen in my life" and we would have to agree.