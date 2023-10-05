Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Everything Is Gone" — Woman Says Her Ex-Boyfriend Destroyed Her Apartment After a woman shared that her ex-boyfriend destroyed her apartment, social media users are sharing advice and resources to help her. By Distractify Staff Oct. 5 2023, Published 11:11 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@alexiiiiiils

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's very important to use proper discernment when selecting a partner. There have been countless stories in headlines ranging from fatal domestic violence incidents to crimes against children at the hands of a partner. At times, the violence can even come from a family member.

Truth be told, there’s no such thing as being too safe. Taking the time to get to know someone, running background checks, and simply getting all the information you can about someone will always serve your best interest. After all, if someone has a history of bad behavior, you’ll know to stay away from them to prevent being a potential victim.

Unfortunately, one woman on TikTok serves as another cautionary tale on selecting a quality partner. In her video, she shared footage that shows the aftermath of her apartment that her ex-boyfriend destroyed. Here’s the 4-1-1.

This woman's ex-boyfriend destroyed her apartment and she documented it.

When it comes to dating, you need to vet like your life depends on it. And should things not add up, having the ability to dismiss yourself from a situation is key. In a TikTok video, creator Kb (@alexiiiiiils) shared footage of her apartment after her ex-boyfriend destroyed it.

“Zachary Allen Cater. Please share. My GoFundMe is in my bio,” the video caption reads. As the video starts, Kb aka Kaitlyn, shared that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend. And instead of the ex-boyfriend, Zachary, taking the breakup in stride, he decided to completely demolish her apartment where she lives with her son. SMH.

“This isn’t even all of it, he destroyed everything,” Kb said. “There is almost nothing salvageable in my house. So I want to get his face out there and I want to f------ ruin his life.” Kb proceeded to show a photo of her and her now ex-boyfriend and called him her “beautiful, lovely, psychotic ex.”

She shared that Zach will be turning 30 years old this year, is currently homeless, and is likely unemployed at this point. Kb continued to show the extensive damage Zach had done to her home. “This wall was all full of pictures that are now all over my ground, smashed and demolished,” Kb said. “He emptied the cat litter box and dumped it all over my apartment, all over my bed.”

Kb continued to show photos of Zach’s handiwork including him destroying her PlayStation 3 game console, cutting and ripping up all of her and her son’s clothes, and destroying her bathroom and her beauty essentials. Interestingly, Kb shared that all of this happened simply because she decided to end the relationship.

Even worse, Zach took to social media to post another girl whom he is now dating after destroying Kb’s apartment. “I hope you know what he just did to me and my child,” Kb said. “The cops told me he probably would have killed me.” Zach also demolished Kb’s son’s electronics. Pretty much anything that was of value was destroyed.

TikTok users have urged Kb to take legal action while others have shared resources.

It’s hard to watch a video like this and not feel any sympathy. TikTok users have all shared their disgust with Zach’s actions and are also lending support to Kb in various ways. Aside from filing a police report and suing him for damages, many people have offered to donate clothing and money.

“Press charges PLEASE. He needs to suffer the consequences and you need compensation and MORE,” one person commented. “You need to move out of the area. That sort of rage doesn’t just stop. Please be safe. I had to move multiple states away,” another person cautioned.

“I hope you take that POS to court. 30 years old and acts like THAT?! That’s just… heartbreaking. I’m so sorry you are going through this 🥺,” another person said. At this time, Kb shared that she has a GoFundMe page where people can donate. Additionally, she is interested in accepting whatever people are willing to donate and has also made an Amazon wishlist.