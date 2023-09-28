Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "A Spiteful, Ungrateful Family Member" — Woman Says Her Sister Destroyed Her House A woman shared video footage of her house after her sister destroyed it. Social media users agree that she should never speak to her again. By Distractify Staff Sep. 28 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dieminde

Most of us would agree that helping out family is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, we never know the cards life will give us. If someone is in need, the right thing to do is help them out, especially if it’s a family member. However, helping out family members can get difficult when dealing with entitled people or folks who don’t want to help themselves.

It looks like one woman on TikTok learned the hard way about the risks you take to help out a family member. In a viral video, the woman shared the result of her house that her sister destroyed and the damage is mind-blowing. Here’s the scoop.

A woman on TikTok shared that her sister destroyed the house she was paying for.

Some people truly have no respect for things that they don’t own. In a Sept 22, 2023, TikTok video, creator Danielle Corbitt (@dieminde) took to the platform to share how she found her home after her sister destroyed it.

“Don't help family ever,” the video caption reads. As the video starts, you hear Danielle’s voice as she shows her destroyed property. “Let me show you what a spiteful, ungrateful family member did to the house that I own in Texas,” Danielle said. “She lived here while I flipped the bill for a year.

Danielle showed debris all over the floors, disheveled window blinders, broken lamps, and a completely trashed home. “She didn’t pay any bills and because she had to leave, she decided that she was going to destroy the house,” Danielle said. “Completely destroyed every bit of this house. It’s unreal what she did to this house. And to think that I paid your bills and made sure you were comfortable when you couldn’t, this is what I get.”

“This is how I’m thanked. If you know my sister, you probably know what kind of person she is. She’s not even my sister anymore. I’m done. The house has been locked up, no trespassing is on the door. So, don’t bother coming here. And I know eventually someone will show you this video,” Danielle said. In a follow-up video, Danielle shared that she doesn’t like “confrontation and doesn’t usually post her personal business on the internet.” She struggled to find the words to describe her feelings about the incident.

“I don’t know how anyone could do this to somebody,” Danielle said. Danielle said that she was burned by people she loved and just took the hit. Danielle revealed that she doesn't live in the home, and her son lived there before her sister. She said that her sister moved into the property without properly asking before Danielle evicted her son. “She would say things like, ‘You need to kick him out so I can move in there,” Danielle recalled.

Despite the damage, Danielle said that she wouldn't reveal her sister’s identity because she isn't that type of person. Unfortunately, Danielle revealed that the sister destroyed the house to the point that it was “pretty much impossible” for her to sell the house.

Danielle said that she reported the incident to the authorities and her ex-husband also looked at the property after the damage. She was told that she had to file civil charges due to the circumstances. Unfortunately, the sister also damaged baby books and other photos during the destruction. Now, Danielle is complying with law enforcement and the courts to gain re-entry back into the home.

TikTok users agree that Danielle should sue her sister.

No one expects to open their home to a family member and have said family member ruin their property. However, this is Danielle’s circumstance. Now, TikTok users are out for blood and want her to file charges against her sister. “After the baby books, I would NEVER speak to her again and get a restraining order. I'm so sorry,” one person said.