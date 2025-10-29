“How Is Anyone Affording a Baby?” — Woman Shocked By How Much Diapers Cost "Pretty much the main reason I maintain a Costco membership." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 29 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @wowaliceduffy - Unsplash | @Nathan Dumlao

A New York woman was befuddled by how much a pharmacy charged for a six-pack of diapers she intended to donate to a local pantry. TikTok user Alice Duffy (@wowaliceduffy) posted a viral clip detailing her amazement upon learning of the cost of diapers. However, there were some commenters who stated that she was looking in the wrong place for diapers and that other stores offer better value for parents.

Alice's video begins with her speaking directly into the camera, which she begins by stating that she's concerned with the effect Congress's government shutdown may have on folks who rely on social programs to make ends meet. "So by now you've probably seen the videos that people have been making. Talking about how if the government shutdown continues, there's probably not gonna be any food stamps for the month of November. No SNAP, no EBT, etcetera," she says into the camera.

"So I hear this and I'm like, oh my God, that's so horrible. People really depend on this stuff," she says. Upon learning that those who are less fortunate than she is may be scrambling to afford groceries and other goods, Alice decided to take action.

"Let me go email my local food pantry and ask them what some of the high need items are. They're like oh thanks for reaching out, you know, we really need like diapers, formula, stuff like that," she tells her viewers. However, upon looking into the cost of items like baby formula and diapers, she was stunned at how much these products cost.

In fact, they were so costly, the knowledge of these expenditures may've influenced her to not ever have children. "So, pardon my my ignorance on this topic, because I don't have kids. I don't know if I'll ever have kids, after learning this," she says.

Next, she delineates how much a package of diapers was at her local pharmacy. "I got to the pharmacy to pick up a couple packs of diapers. Why is one six-pack of diapers $11 bucks?" she asks into the camera. Anyone who's ever shopped for products that are also offered in larger retail stores may have noticed the pricing disparities between pharmacies and establishments like Walmart and Target.

In fact, the mom-centric blog Super Savvy Sarah indicates that CVS is one of the most expensive stores in her search for affordable diapers. The blogger writes: "CVS had significantly higher prices, usually 25-50% higher than the [other] 5 stores mentioned" in her query. Which were: Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, Amazon, and BuyBuy Baby.

There are also subscription services like Hello Bello that offer wipes and diapers to customers who can then adjust their baby's needs without having to worry about going out and buying products, either. They get shipped to their homes.

This Hello Bello diaper pack features 210 diapers for $80.00, and it comes with various seasonal designs and different patterns. On Amazon, folks can nab a pack of 72 diapers from the Honest company for $30, and there are different sizing and quantity options available.

Alice's foray into the pharmacy for diaper purchasing needs molded her impressions as to the cost of raising children in the United States. Furthermore, she consulted with her mother about the costs associated with caring for a baby.

"I text my mom, I'm like, Mom, a six pack of diapers is 11 bucks? And she's like, yeah, you know, newborns typically go through 15 diapers a day. That's like $30 a day for your sh--ting machine that all it knows how to do is cry and sh*t," she exclaims into the camera.

Healthcare consortium Kaiser Permanente says that "many newborns have at least one or two bowel movements a day." However, the outlet went on to state that some babies "may have as many as five to 10 a day," and that infants could "pass a stool after each feeding."

Despite seeing how expensive the diapers were, Alice said that she went on to purchase them regardless. "Obviously, I bought the diapers because I wanted to help people. It's not the baby's fault that it's a sh--ting machine ... not the mom's fault that diapers are so expensive," she says.

Still, she was gobsmacked that a pharmacy would charge so much money for six diapers. "But how is it legal for these companies to charge so much for something that a newborn baby needs? How is anyone affording a baby period? No matter what economic background you come from, if your sh--ting machine costs $30 a day in diapers alone?" she asks into the camera.

Several people who replied to Alice's video stated that they, too, believed the cost of diapers were exorbitantly expensive. However, there were others who highlighted that the cost of diapers were compounded by the fact that she stopped to purchase diapers at a convenience store, which is effectively what a pharmacy is.

"The pharmacy is a convenience stop. Their prices are about as high as it gets. Not saying diapers are not expensive. But you definitely stopped at the wrong spot," they penned. Someone else said that forking over the money for a bulk retail membership has helped them to curb their childcare costs.