Customer Tells Young Daughter Not to Speak to "The Help” While Shopping in Viral Post

Some people are just raised with garbage morals and outlooks on life and how to treat other people. Pastor Charles R. Swindoll said, "You're not born prejudiced; you're taught it." It's kind of hard for babies to be born and just innately hate ice truck drivers, people with beards, or Broadway musicals.

OK, maybe folks are born hating show tunes, but how you're taught to deal with that hate is a different story.