Is Walmart Closing on November 1? Find out Why Millions of Customers Are Panicking and Confused

The ongoing fallout from the news of SNAP benefits ending in just a few days has resulted in a flood of rumors and conspiracy theories that have many scratching their heads. Walmart customers are the latest to panic amid the confusion, as rumors are swirling that the mega retailer is set to permanently close all stores.

So, what’s the truth? Is Walmart gone forever or is this merely online misinformation? Let’s get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

Is Walmart closing permanently on Nov. 1?

If you are a regular Walmart shopper, you can breathe a sigh of relief because the retail giant is not shutting down on Nov. 1. As with many things these days, this was a rumor that started online and continued to spiral.

However, Walmart is set to lose a substantial amount of money, to the tune of billions, due to the approaching deadline for SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) to run out due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Per Newsweek, a June report revealed that Walmart is the source of 24 percent of the spending of those with SNAP benefits, and if SNAP benefits are withheld for the month of November, Walmart could lose an estimated $2 billion.

There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight to the government shutdown, leaving the recipients of SNAP benefits vulnerable.

Congress is still at an impasse and unable to end the government shutdown that has now risen up the ranks to the second-longest in U.S. history — and many Americans want answers that don’t appear to be forthcoming any time soon.

Per CBS News, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently stated that if a deal is not reached by Nov. 1 to end the shutdown, "the well will run dry" for SNAP benefits. Additionally, the USDA said it will be unable to use the $5 billion contingency fund to keep the benefits going because that fund is used for natural disasters.

SNAP benefits are used by 1 in 8 Americans to buy their groceries.

Both Republicans and Democrats have blamed the sides of each party for the shutdown and why it has continued for almost the entirety of October. The USDA, which placed the blame of Democratic members of Congress, shared what the voting process has been up to the present day.

"Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," a message from the USDA said, according to CBS News. The nation’s largest union for federal government employees issued a message on Monday, Oct. 27, regarding the shutdown, saying "it's time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today."