TikTok Creator Allie From Allie and Noah Clears up the "Lies" About Their Split "There is something going on, and it's nobody's business," Allie says in a video. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 3 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_alliefaith_

Some TikTok couples make a living out of sharing their life with fans and followers, and some fans come to care about the relationships so deeply that they care a whole lot when a couple announces a split. When Allie from the Allie and Noah duo on TikTok shared a video where she announced their separation, fans wondered why Allie and Noah broke up.

It doesn't help that Allie turned off the comments on her video and others. In this new video, she explains through tears why she and Noah broke up after years together. Noah isn't in the video himself, but Allie does address some of the infidelity rumors floating around about both of them.

Why did Allie and Noah break up?

Allie explains in the video that she and Noah grew apart over time. She assures fans that they did not split up because she cheated on Noah or Noah cheated on her. However, it sounds like Noah might have initiated the split. She admits that she still loves him, and says that Noah loved her, as in past tense.

"It's in God's hands, and if that's what God wanted for both of us, then that's what he wanted," Allie says through tears. "Do I love him? Absolutely. Does he love me? At some point, yes, he did, and I know he did." Allie also mentions communication being an issue between them. She says that sometimes, marriages don't work out, and that's apparently what happened for them.

"For the people that say he cheated, that's a lie. For the people that say that I cheated, that's a lie," Allie says. "For the people that said that cold sore that was on my lip, that was from him, that he was abusive, that's a lie. Everything that's been posted is a lie. Sometimes, you grow apart, and you pray and you pray."

Allie also admits that Noah is "the love of [her] life," but "everyone has flaws." She keeps things vague. However, it certainly sounds like there may be more love on her side rather than Noah's amid their breakup.

Allie and Noah were making content days before their split.

In late October 2025, just a week before Allie shared the video about her split and issues with Noah, she posted about their anniversary on Instagram. In the post, she shared a video of a cabin they stayed at to celebrate the occasion. Around the same time, Allie made a post about their decision to leave their old jobs and begin making a living from content creation.