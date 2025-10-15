John Mayer Just Added Influencer Kat Stickler to His Long List of Public Romances They are rumored to have met online. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 15 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The early aughts were a wild time for singer John Mayer's dating life. But apparently, things like that come in waves, because according to Us Weekly, John is now publicly dating influencer Kat Stickler. The pair was even seen out in public multiple times, though neither was quick to confirm a romantic relationship. It almost brings you back to the days of John being seen with stars like Jessica Simpson, Vanessa Carlton, and even Taylor Swift.

So, how did John and Kat meet, and how serious is their relationship, really? Kat is known on TikTok for making funny videos about things like dating and female friendships. She even made one around the time the news broke about her dating John, where she says she is very single and chopping her hair off proves that. But her followers are sure the video is in jest and that she really is dating John.

Kat Stickler and John Mayer are now dating, apparently.

Us Weekly reported that a source close to the couple said the relationship between Kat and John is not serious. Be that as it may, there is evidence of the two seeing each other, even if things don't get more serious from here on out. Per People, Kat and John were seen out together in New York City twice, which only fueled the rumor that the two are dating.

For now, it does look like they are seeing each other. But if it's not serious, that isn't too surprising. When Kat shared her TikTok skit about being single, her fans and followers commented to urge her not to date John seriously. One even commented, "John Mayer is the guy you date BEFORE you find the one … She's finally close y'all."

Before Kat was linked to John, she publicly dated Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick. They broke up in October 2024. At the time, according to People, Jason shared a statement in his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn't. This time it didn't." Kat did not hard-launch a relationship with John this time around, though it seems likely that they are casually dating, at least for now.

Kat Stickler was married once.

Kat married fellow content creator Mike Stickler in 2019 and split up a couple of years later. They share one child, a daughter referred to as MK on social media. According to Kat, she now believes that getting married young, as she did at 24, is not what women should strive for as they learn who they are as individuals. She says as much in a more serious TikTok she posted in early October 2025.