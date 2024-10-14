Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Kat Stickler and Jason Tartick From 'The Bachelor' Have Announced Their Breakup The couple announced the news that they had split up in their Instagram Stories. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 14 2024, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jason_tartick

Two Bachelor Nation alums are now looking for love again following the news that Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler split up after six months of dating. Following the news that they are no longer together, many wondered why the two broke up.

Those who follow The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation closely often become invested in the lives of current and former contestants. Here's what we know about the apparently amicable split between the two former contestants.

Why did Kat and Jason from 'The Bachelor' break up?

Both Jason and Kat took to social media to explain the breakup, with Jason writing: "I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together. It's fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn't. This time it didn't." "Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed," he continued. "I will forever be grateful for her and of course, sweet and MK."

Kat has a 5-year-old daughter named MK. "This chapter closes amicably, and another opens. I'll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine," he concluded the post. Kat, meanwhile, explained their break up in a video. "So with two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn't think it was the right time to talk about my personal life. But a lot of you have already guessed and, yes, Jason and I have broken up," she said.

She also described the split as "amicable," saying that it "just didn't work." "I don't want to talk about it," she added. "I understand that with posting a relationship online you also have to show this side, the aftermath — Woohoo, so fun I love this."

"But I just wanted to tell you guys and it's not love wasted," she concluded the video. "I feel like sometimes it's so easy to think that when a relationship ends that the love is wasted. But love is never wasted. So, that's all I have to say." The two first hinted that they were dating in March of 2024, and they were then seen together at the Stagecoach Music Festival in April.

In June, Jason officially confirmed the relationship during an interview on the Trading Secrets podcast. “It's such an exciting time in my life, and I'm just beyond thankful for all the love and support,” he said. “I honestly have no other words than peace, happiness, and just grateful. Like, just very, very, very, very grateful.”