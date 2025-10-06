Influencers Sami Clarke and JT Barnett Break up After Just Less Than a Year of Marriage Sami and JT began dating back in 2017, after the former hockey player reached out to the fitness influencer on social media. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 6 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @ResetPerformance

When public figures choose to share their relationship with the public, it also means that if that relationship comes to an end, the same access to details will be expected from fans and supporters. Fitness influencer Sami Clarke and husband JT Barnett have openly shared their love story across social media — but the pair shared a recent update on where their marriage stands.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Sami and JT still happily married, or have they officially split? Find out the details as rumors spread about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Sami Clarke and JT Barnett break up?

On Sunday, Oct. 5, Sami posted a message to her Instagram Stories confirming that she and JT were ending their relationship after just under a year of marriage.

"My life is shifting and I'm moving into a new chapter apart from JT," Sami’s message read. "It's truly hard to put into words how tough this feels, but I trust it's the right step forward for me. I'll forever be grateful for the love and memories we shared for these past eight years together. Thank you for giving us space and grace as we move through this new chapter."

Article continues below advertisement

JT followed up with his own statement, while also revealing that the now-former couple has been separated for quite some time. “Hate that I have to post a personal PSA today: Sam and I have not been together for a bit, she chose to step away,” JT wrote via Instagram Stories. “I love her. There’s been no relational issues & no drifting apart… just her own feeling & intuition that she needed to leave. I don't agree with this & I didn't want this," his message read.

Article continues below advertisement

“I know who I am, what I want, what I provided and what we were,” JT continued. “Our life has been fulfilling, happy & happy. I don't want to share this, and don't want to talk about it, but because we've lived a public life I have to. This is a tragedy, I miss the person I love and this whole thing has been really fkn sad.”

The couple initially began their relationship almost 10 years ago, after connecting on social media.

Sami and JT began dating back in 2017, after the former hockey player reached out to the fitness influencer on social media. “He slid into my DMs after commenting on a photo of me getting baptized, and what started as a friendly exchange quickly turned into something more meaningful,” Sami recalled after the pair’s November 2024 wedding, per Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement