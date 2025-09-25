Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Break Up? The Couple’s Cheating Allegations Revealed The 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant and the Houston Texans player started dating in 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 25 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As influencer Alix Earle expanded her career, transitioning from a TikTok megastar into a formidable podcast host and media tastemaker, more of the New Jersey native's fans have inquired about her personal life. Fortunately, Alix doesn't mind spilling her own tea while filming a GRWM or an episode of her podcast, Hot Mess.

In 2023, the digital diva confirmed she was dating NFL player Braxton Berrios. Alix stated during a December 2023 episode of her podcast that she met her boyfriend at a Miami party that February, then again during that year's Super Bowl celebrations in Scottsdale, Ariz. Since then, they appeared to be going strong. However, in 2025, Alix and Braxton were accused of breaking up following a rumored scandal. Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Did Alix Earle and Braxton break up?

As of this writing, neither Alix nor Braxton has confirmed that they broke up, although the couple faced allegations to that effect in September 2025. According to a report from TikTok gossip account Gagged Media, Alix and Braxton's long-distance relationship was a contributing factor in their split. Due to their hectic careers and obligations, the influencer spent most of her time in Miami, Fla., while Braxton was in Houston. They previously both lived in Miami before the football player signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in March 2025.

Although Alix has admitted that the distance between them was challenging, she and Braxton were seemingly willing to make their romance work. According to her YouTube channel, the content creator opened up about the distance and created a guide for couples who were also dealing with long-distance relationships. In August 2025, Alix also posted an Instagram carousel of her cheering Braxton on during one of his games. "Worth the wait," Alix wrote, to which Braxton replied in the comments, "Always is."

Did Braxton Berrios cheat on Alix Earle with Casey Braxton?

Gagged Media also claimed that Braxton and Alix's rumored breakup was caused by infidelity on the football star's part. According to the report, he allegedly cheated on his girlfriend during a "weekend fling" with Casey Braxton. Casey reportedly dated NBA star Jaxson Hayes before her alleged tryst with Braxton. Gagged claimed that a "short and messy entanglement" occurred while Braxton was benched due to an injury, while Alix continued to gain opportunities in the influencer space.

The alleged cheating was reportedly the "final straw" for Alix, as the couple were already reportedly growing distant due to their LDR. “Alix is laser-focused on her career and didn’t want distractions,” a source reportedly told Gagged. “She was already feeling pulled in different directions, and finding out about Braxton and Casey sealed it. She’s not about to play second fiddle.”