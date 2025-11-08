"OSCS" Is Everywhere on TikTok These Days but What Does It Mean? We are having Hype House flash backs. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 8 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @onsummchillshii

TikTok acronyms are the bread and butter of Gen Z speak. Not only can whole conversations be had using acronyms, but they're occasionally nonsensical just to throw older generations for a loop. If you've been on TikTok in 2025, you may have come across one recurring acronym in particular: "OSCS."

So, what exactly is the meaning of OSCS? It has a meaning as a slang phrase, but there's also a cool project that came from the acronym involving several big creators. Here's what we know.

What does "OSCS" mean on TikTok?

First, let's take a look at what OSCS means according to Urban Dictionary. The modern slang-translating site says that, "The acronym OSCS originates from TikTok, being a part of the nonchalant wave. Meaning 'On some chill s--t' the word can be used in a variety of situations to aura farm."

Users might pop it in a video if they're trying to portray a certain vibe or attract a certain group of people through the algorithm. But the acronym gave rise to something else: a creator collective who calls themselves, unsurprisingly, OSCS.

Made up of major TikTok creators, the OSCS group is like a 2025 version of the Hype House, bringing together content creators so they can work together and boost one another's followers and viewership.

Who belongs to the OSCS group?

If you haven't heard of the OSCS group yet, you're not alone. Mega-streamer and super-popular content creator Kai Cenat learned about them in September 2025. The members of the group live together and create content together, but it seems to be a lot more amicable than the Hype House or some other creator collectives.

Members of OSCS include Twitch streamers and content creators from multiple backgrounds. The group includes: Arkyszn: who boasts 278.1k followers on TikTok and goes by "Arky."

Yugi2x: a streamer with 97.2k followers on TikTok.

Santipulgaz: who goes by "Santi" and has 7.4k followers on TikTok.

Nosiiree: a Twitch partner who has 14.1k followers on TikTok.

Ursungirl: aka "Sunny," with 69.3k followers on TikTok.

All of the OSCS creators stream, but their TikTok content is mostly made up of them trying out trends and dance moves. When explaining the group to Kai, Yugi explained that they started their channel in mid-2025 and that they're just friends who moved in together.

And the decision to move in together seems to be resonating well among fans. On the TikTok channel that the collective uses, they have just over 25k followers, but nearly 500k likes after just a few months of building. Of course, it doesn't hurt that they all have followings on other social media platforms, helping to bridge the follower count for the creator collective.