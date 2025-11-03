Influencer Kaelin Bradshaw's Tragic Death at Age 29 Shared By Her Husband “She fought hard and never gave up.” By Kelley Schepper Published Nov. 3 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Searches for Kaelin Bradshaw's cause of death surged after the TikTok creator’s tragic passing. Kaelin had documented her symptoms, diagnosis, and hospice move with unflinching honesty.

Kaelin had documented her symptoms, diagnosis, and hospice move with unflinching honesty. Her final updates asked followers to support her husband, Austin Bradshaw, as he balanced caregiving and work. She died on October 27, 2025, at the age of 29, peacefully and surrounded by family, according to her husband.

Source: Instagram Kaelin with her husband, Austin.

Kaelin Bradshaw cause of death is confirmed by her family.

Her family confirmed she died on Oct. 27, 2025, following a nine-month fight with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer. Her last videos back that up with a clear timeline. Kaelin told followers she was in hospice, no longer eligible for chemo, and asked people to support her husband through a GoFundMe. She thanked viewers for sticking with her.

Her final updates also revealed the life that followed the diagnosis. She praised Austin for working two jobs and selling his truck and boat. She said the fundraiser was a tough choice, but it allowed him to focus on being by her side. Her father posted a tribute the same day, thanking fans for their support and honoring her “light.” At the time of this posting, the GoFundMe had surpassed $70,000.

Bile duct cancer is rare, aggressive, and often detected late.

Doctors diagnosed Kaelin with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma in late 2024 after imaging revealed a liver mass that later proved cancerous. Cholangiocarcinoma is uncommon in young adults and is frequently found after it has spread, which limits treatment options. Kaelin entered hospice in October when she was no longer eligible for chemotherapy. “She fought hard and never gave up,” her husband said in the announcement.

According to the Mayo Clinic, bile duct cancer is most often seen in people over 50, which made Kaelin’s case especially striking to followers who had watched her TikTok diary.

Her husband shared how she spent her final hours, and what came next for the family.

Austin Bradshaw told fans that Kaelin died holding his hand, without pain, and “never alone,” a message he posted to her TikTok and echoed in interviews. He thanked supporters who donated to help cover medical and living costs after he cut back work and sold personal items during her care.

“From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed, she was devastated, but also determined,” he said. “She promised she would fight and never give up.” Tributes poured in from fans who had followed her daily clips. National coverage amplified her final messages and Austin’s account of their last night together, including details about hospice, family at the bedside, and her request to take care of him after she was gone.

Syd on TikTok said, "This was so beautiful, Austin. She’s with you every step of the way. I’m so sorry for your loss. So grateful to have known her and the amazing soul she was." Another follower commented, "I haven’t seen Kaelin since we had Marine Biology together back in high school at DSOA, but I remember she was so sweet. So sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace."