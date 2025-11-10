What Happened to Susi Vidal? Harmless Fun Landed Her in ICU Whg34yt26ith Serious Injuries A Halloween trip to Austin took a frightening turn for influencer Susi Vidal and landed her in the ICU with multiple skull fractures. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 10 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@susividal

A night that began with laughs and Halloween plans ended in an ICU stay that no one saw coming. Influencer Susi Vidal, known for her lighthearted lifestyle content, shared a vulnerable update that had fans holding their breath.

Her latest Instagram reel didn’t show the usual laughs or recipes her followers expect. Instead, it opened with Susi lying in a hospital bed, bruised and swollen, her voice shaky but calm. What followed was a raw, unexpected story that had fans hanging on to her every word and asking what really happened to Susi. Here's what we know about her accident.

Source: Instagram/@susividal Susi Vidal Before Her Accident

What happened to Susi Vidal?

According to her Nov. 7 Instagram reel, Susi traveled to Austin, Texas, to film a Halloween video with her friend Olivia. The two were hanging out and then decided to go out to a bar, where they spent a little time before returning to Olivia's home. After having what she described as only a few drinks, two while getting ready, two at the bar, and a White Claw later, she and her friends decided to ride around the neighborhood on a golf cart. Susi described herself as “barely tipsy.”

One friend was completely sober and driving. She said they rode around one neighborhood and decided to stop the golf cart and get out. Somehow, Susi decided to step off the moving cart, but it was going faster than she realized. She fell, hitting her head hard on the ground. She said there was a lot of blood, and she was taken to the hospital immediately, where doctors discovered multiple skull fractures, a concussion, and brain bleeding.

Her scans showed the bleeding worsened after the second CT scan, though the third and fourth held steady, a sign of stabilization that doctors considered a good outcome. The accident happened on a Friday, and she posted about it the following Tuesday, saying she was working towards discharge. “It was a stupid thing,” she said in the video, “and no one’s fault really.” She admitted she doesn’t remember much from those first few days due to the concussion and the medication.

Her recovery is slow but hopeful.

In a Nov. 9 update, Susi shared that she had been discharged and was recovering at home. Her eye is bruised and swollen, but her outlook remains positive. She shared a video of the place she was staying at with a friend who is taking care of her, as well as a beautiful lake view, saying she was grateful for how pretty it was.