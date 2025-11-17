Hair by Chrissy’s Salon’s Pricey Services Were Slammed by a Client on TikTok The viral salon's service didn't match the $4,000 extensions it offers. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Nov. 17 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@notfamous808

We all know that true beauty, inside and out, is priceless. But when it comes to any enhancements someone wants to make to their appearance, doing so is rarely cheap. These days, making any extra beauty change is a luxury that many people just don't have in this economy. Well, at least some of us.

There are some people who, when it comes to looking good, don't care about the costs. Those people go to salons like Habit Salon, an Arizona-based salon that was founded by renowned hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen, also known as Hair by Chrissy. With over 27 years of hair industry experience and over 1 million Instagram followers, Hair by Chrissy has amassed a following that don't mind traveling or dishing out a few thousands to sit in her chair. Unfortunately, one woman's experience at Chrissy's salon stirred up social media drama. Here's what to know.

Hair by Chrissy's drama explained.

In November 2025, a TikTok user named @notfamous808 shared a review on the app regarding her time at Habit Salon. The TikTok creator said she was disappointed with the service, stating she expected to see Chrissy during her entire appointment. Instead, she claimed Chrissy only touched her hair for about "60 seconds" before about 10 other stylists started working on her hair to get the look she wanted.

The user added that while Chrissy technically touched her hair, she didn't think there would be anyone else touching it, especially after she paid for the "Chrissy service" plus additional services, bringing her final bill at the salon to $4, 216.11. The user also claimed she was harassed by Chrissy's followers who sent her videos of Chrissy reportedly making it known that both she and her assistants work on clients' hair. However, many more people jumped at the user's defense and claimed Hair by Chrissy's prices are a bit much.

"Hair by Chrissy seems to only be able to do one style," one user scolded. "As a hairstylist… baby you were robbed!!" another exclaimed. "4K???? in this economy??? u got to be kidding me," another scoffed.

How much does Hair by Chrissy charge?

Though she wound up getting trolled for telling her truth, the TikTok creator's review of Hair by Chrissy's exorbitant prices weren't far-fetched. According to Habit Salon's website, custom extrensions, which have gone viral thanks to celebrities like singer Sicily Rose and reality stars Ariana Biermann and Dixie D'Amelio, start at $1,500, but can increase up to $3,500 due to color and add ons. According to @notfamous808's experience, she was charged an extra $400-500 for creams, $40 for a 7-second detangler, $70 for shampoo and conditioner and $36 for a serum.

