TikTok Influencer Girlalala’s Ex-Boyfriend Is a Prime Suspect in Her Tragic Death The TikTok creator was just 21 years old at the time of her death. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 17 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@girlalala

In November 2025, TikTok influencer Girlalala's fans were in disbelief when it was discovered that she died at the age of 21. Girlala, who was openly transgender and whose legal name was Maurice Jaden Harrison, was an aspiring hairstylist and was best known on TikTok for her funny reaction videos, GRWM content, and, in the months leading up to her death, filming content with her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte.

Since the news of Girlalala's death circulated, an arrest has been made in connection with the crime. So, what happened to the influencer? Here's what to know.

What happened to Girlalala?

The news of Girlalala's passing began circulating on TikTok and in multiple reports. According to The Economic Times, she was found dead in her Florida apartment. According to several TikTokers, including a repost by @8figuregoat, Girlalala had just gotten out of jail around the time of her death. Reports also suggest that her death happened due to her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Shanoyd White.

In @8figuregoat's video, a woman explained that Girlalala and Shanoyd were having domestic issues within their relationship. She was planning on leaving Shanoyd in search of a better life for herself. Shanoyd, who is a cishet man, reportedly wasn't comfortable with his first transgender girlfriend leaving him and making him face dating within the LGBTQ+ community alone.

"He's like 'hold on, you're my first, you're breaking up with me, and it's hard for me to go back straight because I went public with you,'" the woman explained from Shanoyd's perspective.

Girlalala's ex-boyfriend, Shanoyd White, has been charged for her murder.

According to several more TikToks, footage of Girlalala's murder circulated on social media soon after the news of her death was announced. The video reportedly included Shanoyd, who was allegedly shown in the video shooting her to death. Shanoyd was allegedly stalking Girlalala when she was released from jail before he ultimately killed her during a domestic dispute.

Per The Economic Times, Broward County inmate records report suggest that Shanoyd Whyte was taken into custody on November 14, 2025, and has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder using a firearm. While officials continue to investigate, early claims point toward a domestic dispute escalating into violence.