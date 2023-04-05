Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Instagram/@tommy.playboy The Truth About What Really Happened to Trans Model Tommy Playboy Remains a Mystery By Pretty Honore Apr. 5 2023, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET

When you open up the dictionary and look for the word icon, you’ll likely find a photo of Tommy Playboy. The trans creative — who’s been spotted with celebs like Duckie Thot, Dapper Dan, the Clermont twins, and Alexa Demie (Euphoria) — was on the come-up in the fashion world … that was, before Tommy's untimely death.

News of Tommy’s passing surfaced online in early April; however, very little is known about how they died. So, what was Tommy Playboy's cause of death? Read on for everything we know.

What happened to Tommy Playboy? What was their cause of death?

It’s unclear how Tommy died, but many users on social media believe that the Black LGBTQ advocate either died by suicide or was murdered. Tommy’s close friends and family previously took to Instagram to report their disappearance and sent the internet into a tizzy.

“My ace, my love, the most amazing mother hasn’t been seen or heard [from in] over three days. [The] family has already filed missing persons report,” Tommy’s friend, Uzumaki Cepeda, wrote in the caption. “Share, repost, go crazy, please. I’m on my knees praying you're OK, I love you so much. I can’t wait to archive this post and this nightmare is over.” Tommy’s little sister, Jaela, also sought answers on social media. Sadly, days later, they announced that the mystery had been solved.

“It hurts to even type this but our beloved [Tommy Playboy] is in heaven. I lost one of my best friends. I genuinely cannot even talk right now,” Uzumaki wrote in a follow-up post. Additionally, the family asked for donations to be sent to their caretaker’s Cash App. The proceeds will be used to pay for Tommy's cremation and to support Tommy's little sister and her child. Shortly after Tommy’s death announcement was posted online, fans and friends took to the comment section to share their condolences.