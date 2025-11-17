Nick Fuentes's Parents Are Not in the Public Eye Like Their Radical Right-Wing Son Nick Fuentes's mother once called into his podcast as a guest. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 17 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: X/@FuentesUpdates

Most of Nick Fuentes's supporters and critics know him for his extreme far-right political and social commentary on his podcast America First. But what about the people who raised the accused white supremacist that people know today? Do Nick Fuentes's parents share his political views and ideas about the United States as a whole?

Because Nick seems to get kicked off various social media platforms more often than not, it's unclear if he shares personal family photos or anecdotes with his followers. However, he has spoken about his upbringing on his podcast, and he even had his mom, Lauren Fuentes, on at least once to discuss his father, Bill Fuentes. At the very least, he seems to be close to his parents.

Nick Fuentes has spoken about his parents on his podcast before.

Nick is known for sharing his white supremacist ideals on America First as he barks at the camera solo. However, he once had his mom, Lauren, on his podcast. Per Patch, in the episode where Lauren appears as a call-in guest, they make a joke about her knowing "the flavor" of the individuals who were responsible for the 2021 Oakbrook Center Mall shooting in Chicago.

Nick jokes that Lauren is "calling out Blacks." She then says that he "gets it" from his father rather than her. In another episode of his podcast, Nick references his dad Bill's alleged insistence that, as a family, they never went to restaurants that were Black-owned or thought to be locations where Black customers would be in attendance.

Outside of what Nick has said about his parents' possible involvement in his ideologies growing up, they haven't spoken out about their son and his growing fame as a radical far-right commentator. And, for the most part, Lauren appears to keep a low profile on social media. Per LinkedIn, Bill is the vice president of U.S. operations at RBI Bearing, Inc., a machinery manufacturing company near Chicago.

What is Nick Fuentes's ethnicity?

Those who oppose Nick's political beliefs and social ideologies often point to the fact that, per his last name, Nick's ethnicity should make him more empathetic to the plight of undocumented people in the U.S. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, Nick is of Mexican-American descent because his father reportedly has Mexican heritage on his side.

Freshly redpilled Nick Fuentes to his parents: "Mom, dad... Hitler was right..." pic.twitter.com/JqXmHCAR9F — 🌵☀️ (@DelGroyp) March 1, 2025

Nick also took a 23andMe DNA test, the results of which are reportedly public after he shared them in a video. Per a clip of the video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter), Nick has a decent amount of Italian heritage, likely from his mother's side. He also has East Asian and Native American heritage, per the results.